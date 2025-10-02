ECOWAS Bank okays $308.63m for Nigeria, others

By Nkiruka Nnorom

ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development, EBID, has approved $308.631 million to catalyse strategic investments in clean energy, industrial development and sustainable growth across West Africa.

It gave the approval at the bank’s 93rd Ordinary Session convened at the it’s headquarters in Lomé, the Togolese capital.

President and Chairman of Board of Directors of the bank, Dr. George Agyekum Donkor, said the newly approved financing would advance strategic public and private sector initiatives, aligned with EBID’s mandate to promote sustainable development throughout the Economic Community of West African States by strengthening regional integration and fostering economic diversification.

The approved facilities include the $98.18 for a 50 MW Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant in Taraba State, Nigeria, , which will augment the supply of reliable, clean electricity to spur inclusive economic development, alleviate energy poverty, and improve environmental sustainability.

Anticipated benefits include direct electricity access for roughly 390,000 individuals, enhanced power reliability for at least 200 public institutions, the creation of 400 direct jobs during construction, and approximately 50 permanent operational roles. The bank noted that an estimated 1,200–1,500 indirect jobs were expected to emerge across supply chains, maintenance services,and small businesses.

Another facility is the $79.219 million modern rice processing complex and 10,000-hectare irrigated rice production unit also in Taraba State.

Also included is the $91.232 million facility for Taraba State Industrial Park, an initiative conceived to accelerate local industrialisation and economic diversification through the establishment of a modern, integrated industrial ecosystem; and a $40 million credit line for Vista Bank, Guinea, to bolster trade-related activities, including import-export operations and commercial value chains.