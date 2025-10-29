ECOWAS @ 50: Amandla Institute, ALC, CODESRIA host experts’ meeting in Abuja

Experts to chart new paths for West Africa’s regional integration

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

As ECOWAS marks its 50th anniversary, the Amandla Institute for Policy and Leadership Advancement will convene a Meeting of Experts to reflect on West Africa’s integration journey and explore new pathways for regional cooperation.

The two-day event, themed “Reimagining West Africa Regional Cooperation and Integration: Alternative Futures,” will be held on October 31 and November 1, 2025, at the ECOWAS Commission Headquarters, Asokoro, Abuja.

Organised in collaboration with the African Leadership Centre (ALC), the Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa (CODESRIA), and WATHI – The West Africa Citizen Think Tank, the gathering will bring together policymakers, diplomats, academics, and civil society leaders to examine the state of regional integration and outline actionable strategies for sustainable progress.

The meeting will also feature the second edition of the African Public Square (APS), following its successful 2023 debut in London. This year’s edition will spotlight ECOWAS at 50, assessing its achievements, challenges, and the implications of the withdrawal of three member states effective January 2025.

At the centre of discussions will be the paradox of integration — the gap between institutional ambitions and citizens’ lived realities. While ECOWAS has introduced initiatives such as the ECOWAS Passport and protocols on free movement, the region continues to grapple with insecurity, economic inequality, and weak policy implementation.

Experts are expected to propose solutions to advance ECOWAS Vision 2050, aimed at transforming the bloc from “an ECOWAS of States” to “an ECOWAS of Peoples.” The deliberations will focus on fostering political will, inclusive governance, and citizen-driven development.

As the region celebrates five decades of cooperation, the African Public Square will provide a timely platform to rethink West Africa’s collective future and reinforce ECOWAS’s role in promoting unity, stability, and prosperity.