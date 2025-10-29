Economic Challenges: GKS leader urges faith in God

By Olayinka Latona

In the face of Nigeria’s escalating economic and social challenges, the President of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS), Brother Felix Ekundayo Adedokun, has declared that total trust in God remains the only sure path to survival and deliverance.

In a statement signed by the Acting Publicity Secretary of GKS, Ogechukwu Emmanuel Oriaku, Brother Adedokun admonished Christians not to be swayed by present difficulties, stressing that unwavering faith is the key to obtaining God’s favour and ultimately, salvation.

He made the remarks during the Church’s Freedom Day Celebration, held recently at its international headquarters in Salem City, Warri.

Delivering a sermon titled “The Just Shall Live by Faith,” the GKS leader described the current harsh economic climate as a period of intensified spiritual warfare. “This is the time the devil is intensifying his onslaughts against truth and righteousness and will strive to cause people of righteous inclination to derail,” he warned.

Quoting extensively from the Bible, Brother Adedokun assured worshippers that divine intervention is certain for those who hold fast to their faith. “It is when we have strong faith that God, with Whom all things are possible, will deliver us from every circumstance according to His will, and show Himself strong on our behalf by His grace,” he affirmed.

The Freedom Day event, which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, drew an unprecedented crowd of members and friends of the church. However, in a departure from mainstream Christian tradition, the GKS reaffirmed its long-standing position that Christ was not born in December.

During the gathering, one of the Church’s ministers, Brother Progress Ayikim, reiterated the GKS’s long-held teaching that Jesus Christ was born in October, not December. Delivering a sermon titled “Was Christ Born on Christmas Day?” Brother Ayikim argued that biblical chronology, climatic conditions, and historical evidence all point conclusively to an October birth.

“Bible chronology, climatic and historical facts emphatically and unequivocally show that Jesus Christ was born in the month of October,” he stated, echoing a doctrine upheld by the Church since its founding in the 1930s.

The celebration featured fervent prayers, musical presentations by the GKS Choir and other choral groups, as well as a special thanksgiving offering. The day concluded with a reception on the church’s playground, where attendees were treated to music and refreshments.

Founded in 1934 in Lagos by Saint Gideon M. Urhobo, the God’s Kingdom Society is an international Christian organisation dedicated to preaching the saving gospel of Christ. The Church has observed the October celebration of Christ’s birth since its early years, maintaining its distinct doctrinal stance within the Christian faith.