ECOFEPA demands 30% female representation in West Africa

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

Female parliamentarians under the umbrella of the ECOWAS Female Parliamentarians Association (ECOFEPA) have called for at least 30 percent female representation in governance across West Africa, emphasizing that women are vital instruments for peace, security, and development in the region.

They also urged that the next President of the ECOWAS Commission be a woman, arguing that women’s leadership would promote inclusiveness and strengthen democratic governance in the subregion.

The call was made on Tuesday in Abuja during a three-day workshop themed “Strengthening Women’s Role in Political Parties and Parliaments in West Africa and the Sahel.”

Speaking at the opening, Hon. Veronika Sisay, President of the Female Caucus in the ECOWAS Parliament and lawmaker from Sierra Leone, said the forum was designed to nurture a new generation of women leaders capable of influencing policy and political decisions across the region.

Hon. Sisay explained that although ECOWAS has made progress in women’s representation—currently at 25 percent in Parliament—efforts are ongoing to achieve at least 30 percent participation, in line with regional commitments.

“In my country, Sierra Leone, we have reached the 30 percent target,” she said. “Initially, we had 14 percent, but through consistent advocacy, we met and even plan to surpass it in the next elections. It was not easy, but we did it. We encourage other ECOWAS countries to follow this example so that women’s representation moves from policy to reality.”

She further noted that ECOFEPA’s mentorship programme aims to empower young women early, countering stereotypes that politics is a “dirty game.”

“We are advocating for a woman President of the ECOWAS Commission,” Sisay added. “Let history record that under Sierra Leone’s current chairmanship, ECOWAS took a bold step toward inclusive leadership by appointing its first female Commission President. Women are partners in development and powerful agents of peace. If given equal opportunity, we can achieve even more.”

Also speaking, Miatta Garmai Warwolor, Regional President of the ECOWAS Network of Young Women Leaders, said the workshop was part of a mentorship programme connecting experienced women parliamentarians with emerging female leaders from West Africa and the Sahel.

She noted that over 200 young women from ECOWAS member states—including Nigeria, Liberia, Gambia, and Senegal—participated in the mentorship initiative.

“We are here for a simulation session where young leaders engage directly with ECOWAS female parliamentarians. The aim is to strengthen their leadership capacity and political participation,” she said. “We hope to make this an annual event for continuous mentorship and collaboration.”

Koko Tomia Aude, President of the West African Network of Young Women Leaders (Ivory Coast), said the initiative gives women a platform to influence decision-making and drive gender inclusion.

“We want a 30 percent quota in all spheres of governance,” she said. “Now is the time for women to lead and shape their communities. Women’s leadership is essential for sustainable development.”

Awehi Hope Gabriel, Regional Vice President of the West Africa Youth Assembly and President of Project Nigeria, described the programme as a transformative experience.

“As a young woman in politics, this experience has expanded my understanding of leadership,” she said. “It has renewed our confidence to participate in governance and lead meaningful change in our societies.”

The three-day session, held in Abuja, brought together more than 200 young women leaders from the ECOWAS and Sahel regions for mentorship and leadership training with female lawmakers from the ECOWAS Parliament.

The event was jointly organised by the Network of Young Female Leaders (ROAJELF) in collaboration with the ECOWAS Gender and Development Centre (EGDC), EU Support to ECOWAS in Peace, Security, and Governance (EPSG) project, UN Women, and UNOWAS.

It was funded by the EPSG Project, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH in partnership with ECOWAS. The EPSG is commissioned by Germany and co-funded by the European Union.