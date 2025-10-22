ECN boss Mustapha lauded for exceptional leadership

Dr Abdullahi Mustapha, the Director General/CEO of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), has received a glowing commendation from the Kogi State Government on the occasion of his two-year anniversary in office.

Oladele John Nihi, the Special Adviser on Youth and Student Matters to the Executive Governor of Kogi State, issued a statement praising Dr. Mustapha’s tenure, highlighting his impact on the country’s energy landscape and commitment to youth empowerment.

“On behalf of the Youths and Students of Kogi State, I am honored to extend our warmest congratulations to Dr. Abdullahi Mustapha on the occasion of his 2-year anniversary as Director General/CEO of the Energy Commission of Nigeria,” the statement partly read.

The Special Adviser lauded the ECN boss for his performance, stating that Dr. Mustapha has “demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and dedication to the development of Nigeria’s energy sector.” Nihi further asserted that the Director General’s “tireless efforts have yielded significant achievements, driving progress and growth in the country’s energy landscape.”

Nihi specifically acknowledged Dr. Mustapha’s focus on the youth and the ECN’s core mandate. “As Special Adviser on Youth and Student Matters to the Executive Governor of Kogi State, I am proud to acknowledge Dr. Mustapha’s commitment to empowering Nigerian youths and promoting sustainable energy solutions,” he wrote.

The statement concluded by commending the efforts in key areas of the sector: “We commend Dr. Mustapha’s efforts in promoting energy efficiency, renewable energy, and energy access, which have contributed to Nigeria’s economic growth and development.”

Wishing him continued success, Nihi concluded, “On this milestone occasion, we wish Dr. Mustapha continued success, good health, and guidance as he continues to lead the Energy Commission of Nigeria towards greater heights.”

The congratulatory message firmly positions the Kogi State Government alongside the leadership efforts at the federal energy regulatory body.