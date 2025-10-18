Ebonyi Varsity expels 3 students over alleged unlawful possession of firearms

By Jeff Agbodo, Abakaliki

The management of Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki have expelled three students over alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Michael Awoke announced their expulsion during the inauguration of the newly elected Students Union Government Executives for the 2025/2026 session held at the CAS campus of the university.

Professor Awoke gave the names of the expelled students as Azubike Lawrence of Department of Medical Laboratory Science, Enyinnaya Ibe Kenneth of Department of Architecture and Njoku Joshua of Department of Animal Science.

The VC noted that the management’s decision to expel the students was to serve as deterrent to others.

He warned that the era of cultism was over in the university as anyone found guilty of cultism, examination malpractice, or anyone found to be in possession of weapons to intimidate students or staff of the university will be shown the way out of the university.

The three expelled students were said to had been arrested with guns and live ammunition during the recently held Students Union Government Election in the university.