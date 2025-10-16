Ebonyi Govt calls for male inclusiveness in fight against gender-based violence

By Jeff Agbodo

Abakaliki — The Ebonyi State Government has called for greater male participation in efforts to end Gender-Based Violence (GBV), stressing that lasting change requires collective responsibility from all members of society.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), Barr. Ekwutosi Maryann Nkwegu, stated this during a media briefing on the state’s campaign against GBV, emphasizing that sustainable progress cannot be achieved without the active involvement of men and boys.

Nkwegu, in her presentation titled “Advancing Male Inclusivity in Gender-Based Violence Awareness: A Call for Collective Action in Ebonyi State,” said that while much has been done to empower women and girls, men must be part of the solution for genuine social transformation.

“GBV is not a women’s issue alone; it is a societal concern that demands collective action. True progress requires the participation of everyone—men and women alike,” she said.

According to her, the Ebonyi State Government, under the leadership of Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, is collaborating with civil society organizations, traditional rulers, youth groups, and faith-based institutions to promote male inclusivity in GBV prevention and response.

She explained that the government’s ongoing initiatives include sensitization campaigns, community dialogues, male advocacy clubs, and mentorship programs designed to foster positive masculinity and shared responsibility in building safer communities.

“Evidence has shown that when men are actively engaged, cases of domestic violence and abuse reduce significantly,” Nkwegu added.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating an Ebonyi where men and women work together to eliminate all forms of gender-based violence, in line with the People’s Charter of Needs, which emphasizes peace, equity, and social inclusion.

Nkwegu also urged traditional rulers, religious leaders, youth organizations, and the media to amplify awareness campaigns that encourage male participation.

“Silence is complicity, while action is partnership. Together, we can build an Ebonyi where gender justice is not a privilege but a right, and where men and women stand side by side for a violence-free society,” she said.