Ebonyi enrolls 29,000 persons living with HIV into free Health Insurance Scheme

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — The Ebonyi State Health Insurance Agency (EBSHIA) has begun the enrollment of 29,000 persons living with HIV (PLHIV) into the state’s health insurance scheme, fully funded by the government.

The initiative was launched during the Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWAN) Conference in Abakaliki to ensure comprehensive healthcare for beneficiaries without any payment at the point of service.

Executive Secretary of EBSHIA, Dr. Divine Okemefuna Igwe, described the program as a milestone in inclusive healthcare and commended Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for approving the free insurance package.

“This initiative demonstrates our commitment that no Ebonyian should be denied access to healthcare due to financial constraints,” Igwe said.

He explained that the enrollment is being implemented under a Global Fund-supported project, in partnership with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) and the National Tuberculosis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer Control Programme (NTBLCP). The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is also providing support for registration and issuance of National Identification Numbers (NINs).

To safeguard privacy, Igwe noted that health insurance cards issued to persons living with HIV are identical to those of other enrollees, ensuring confidentiality and equal treatment.

“Your data is protected and encrypted. No one will have unauthorized access to your information. Our goal is simple — no one in Ebonyi should lose their life because they cannot afford medical care,” he assured.

Early data from the Global Fund project indicates that 2,162 individuals have already been enrolled, with recorded medical interventions including 10 safe deliveries, four hernia surgeries, one fibroid operation, and three successful eye surgeries.

The Coordinator of NEPWAN, Comrade Chukwuma Nwafor, commended the initiative as a major step toward healthcare equity and urged beneficiaries to make full use of the opportunity.

“This program is a remarkable example of government support for vulnerable citizens,” he said. “It is now up to us to take advantage of these services.”