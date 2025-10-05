Ebonny Musik: From Master’s Degree to Mastering Afro-Urban Sound

By Kingsley Adegboye

When Ebenezer Olaolu Mabinuori, known musically as Ebonny Musik, left Nigeria for the United Kingdom in 2021, his goal was clear: to pursue a Master’s degree in Healthcare Management at Edinburgh Napier University. A firm believer in the value of education, Ebonny’s academic path was shaped by a deep desire to make a meaningful impact in the world — particularly in areas where leadership and service intersect.

“I’ve always loved education,” he tells Daily Trust. “For me, it wasn’t just about getting a degree, but about equipping myself with knowledge I can use in the real world.”

In June 2023, that dream was fulfilled. Clad in cap and gown, he graduated with pride. But even as he celebrated that milestone, another calling had quietly begun to take root — one that would soon lead him from classrooms to recording studios.

Today, Ebonny Musik is emerging as one of the fresh voices redefining Afro-Urban music in the UK. His sound — a blend of Afrobeats rhythms and UK urban energy — is born from a fusion of two cultures and two worlds: Lagos and London. With a growing catalogue of music, including his recent Unstoppable EP, he is positioning himself not just as a singer, but as a creative force crafting a new genre identity.

“Music has always been in me,” he says. “But after graduation, I had more time to focus, and I started investing in myself as an independent artist. What started as passion became a lifestyle. I couldn’t ignore it anymore.”

That shift led him to consistent work with Tunde Olukoga, a UK-based producer better known as Christian Jude. Their collaboration has been instrumental in shaping Ebonny’s signature style — what he proudly calls Afro-Urban.

“Working with Tunde has been amazing,” Ebonny says. “He understands both worlds — the African sound I grew up with and the UK vibe I now live in. Together, we’ve created something that feels unique, yet familiar.”

What sets Ebonny apart is not just his sound, but the deliberate way he discovered it. Instead of chasing trends, he immersed himself in the UK’s music landscape, studying what moves people — not in charts, but in clubs.

“I spent time in the nightlife scene, just listening. Watching how people responded to different sounds. Then I thought, ‘How do I bring my Nigerian roots into this space, without losing myself?’ That’s how Afro-Urban was born — it’s my bridge between Lagos and London.”

As an independent artist, Ebonny embraces both the creative freedom and the challenges that come with building a music career from the ground up. He records late into the night, strategises his releases, and stays deeply involved in every aspect of his music — from sound to visuals.

“There’s freedom in being independent,” he says. “Every song is mine. Every decision is mine. It’s not always easy, but it’s fulfilling.”

Looking ahead, Ebonny Musik has his sights set high. His dream is to take Afro-Urban to global stages and push the genre into new spaces — not just for himself, but for the culture it represents.

“In a few years, I want my name written in bold letters in history,” he says. “I see myself performing around the world, connecting people through music, and yes — I’m coming for the Grammy.”

From his days as a healthcare student in Edinburgh to his current rise as a boundary-pushing artist, Ebonny Musik is a reminder that success does not always follow a straight path. Instead, it can be found at the intersection of preparation, passion, and purpose.

By bridging the soulful energy of Afrobeats with the edge of UK urban music, he is not only finding his voice — he is helping shape the sound of a new generation.