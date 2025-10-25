Early rise to fame responsible for Regina Daniels’ ordeal – Nollywood source

…Says, her mother is heartbroken but not to blame for her lifestyle

By Benjamin Njoku

A dependable source in Nollywood has attributed the recent crisis rocking Regina Daniels’ marriage to her rapid rise to fame at a young age, saying “it really affected her lifestyle.” This perspective implies that the pressures and privileges of fame can be difficult to navigate, especially for someone who achieved success at a relatively young age. The source, who wouldn’t want his name in print, believed that having started her acting career as a child actor, Regina Daniels was exposed to an ostentatious lifestyle early in life, which she has sustained even in marriage.

Regina’s marriage became the subject of widespread attention during the week after a viral video showed the actress in tears, accusing her husband of domestic violence. In response, the senator representing Delta North senatorial district linked his wife’s ordeal to drug and alcohol addiction, claiming it has fuelled her violent behaviour and erratic outbursts.

Early rise to fame responsible for her lifestyle

However, reacting to the allegations, the source, who is close to the family said, “Regina became a star at a very young age, stardom came and she didn’t handle it well. In the industry, a lot of stars are addicted to one thing or the other. So, I feel she’s a victim of industry influence, not really her brothers,” the source asserted.

The source revealed that drug and alcohol thrive a lot in the showbiz industry due to the fact that most entertainers are hardly within their comfort zones because of their profession. “Most of them hardly return to their homes, they are always in hotels. So, it’s easier for them to sleep around and indulge in unwholesome activities without their parents or guardians being around to monitor them.

According to the source, many of her colleagues believed that the 25-year-old actress married her 64-year-old husband because of wealth and influence. Despite their age difference, the couple later ignited the fire of love in their marriage, which is blessed with two children. The source claims that Regina’s colleagues back in Asaba, Delta State, where she began her acting career, were already disappointed in the actress’s face-off with her husband.

Her mum is heartbroken

Speaking further, the source claimed that Regina’s mum, Rita Daniels was heartbroken as no mother would be happy to watch her daughter’s marriage crumble. “Now, her mother is vying for the highest office in Nollywood and this might work against her,” the source said, adding, “there has been serious discussion within the industry with many people pointing accusing fingers at her mother. But I don’t want to believe so, because her mother might likely not be aware of her lifestyle. She’s married to a billionaire politician and businessman. Her mother would have limits as to how she can exert control over her,”the source stated.