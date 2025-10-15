Earl Osaro Onaiwu decries decline of honour and integrity in Nigerian politics

Founding Director-General of the PDP Governors Forum and former Director-General of the Nigeria Governors Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has expressed deep concern over what he described as the growing erosion of honour, integrity, and ideology among Nigerian politicians.

Speaking on the state of the nation’s political landscape, Onaiwu lamented that Nigeria is fast losing leaders of principle and conviction who once stood for meaningful causes.

“Nigeria is fast losing men of honour and integrity in politics. What we see today are politicians who have no ideology or conviction. They keep cross-carpeting from one party to another, not because of service to the people, but for personal gain,” he said.

He questioned the kind of message such conduct sends to the younger generation who once looked up to political figures for inspiration and guidance.

“When our youths see leaders changing parties at will with no clear values or purpose, how do we expect them to respect the process or believe in our democracy?” Onaiwu asked.

Calling for a return to value-driven politics, Onaiwu urged political leaders to embrace conviction, principle, and a genuine desire to serve rather than selfish ambition.

“We must rebuild a culture of integrity in our politics,” he said. “Without honour, there can be no true leadership. Without ideology, there can be no real direction for our nation.”