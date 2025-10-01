DSS DG frees wrongfully detained businesswoman, others, approves N20m compensation

The Director General, Department of State Services (DSS) Mr Oluwatosin Adeola Ajayi, has ordered the release ofan Abuja-based businesswoman, Mrs. Chineze Ozoadibe, who was wrongfully arrested by a sister security agency on the suspicion of her alleged involvement in illegal bunkering and transferred to DSS months back. He awarded her N10 million as compensation.

The DSS boss also ordered that five other wrongfully arrested persons share N10 million as compensation.

A credible security source disclosed that the businesswoman was arrested in the course of busting an illegal oil bunkering syndicate.

“In the course of investigation, DSS officers discovered that the businesswoman’s arrest was coincidental. Convinced, the DG directed that she be released and duly compensated,” offered a credible security source.

“You’ll realize that the release of wrongfully arrested and detained persons, and the award of compensation to them, have become the new culture of the DSS since Mr. Ajayi took over as DG”, noted the security source.

“This is not an isolated case of setting free wrongfully detained persons. The DSS DG has done that several times. It’s only a few that made it to the media. Remember the Jos-based businessman who was mistakenly shot by the DSS in 2016.



“It took eight years and the arrival of Tosin Ajayi as the DSS boss for the Service to agree to pay the N10 million a Federal High Court awarded the victim as damages. Not only did the new DSS boss pay the N10 million, he doubled it to N20 million, and added free medicare for life for the victim,” recalled the source.

“As a thoroughbred professional, Mr. Ajayi has seen and experienced first-hand, that even the best security agencies sometimes make mistakes.

“That is why, on assuming office, he addressed his personnel to be very painstaking in their operations. He also admitted that, as humans, they are fallible. However, that when they make such mistakes, they should be man enough to admit it, the reason he is releasing wrongfully detained persons and awarding them compensation,” added the source.

“In the bid to cut down on these mistakes, the DG has directed the legal department to

ensure that due process is painstakingly followed in all cases being handled by the Service. Now, the standard procedure is that all Investigation Officers conduct proper investigations before carrying out any arrests,” he disclosed.