DSS arrests two dismissed officers for alleged impersonation, fraud

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the arrest of two dismissed officers, Barry Donald and Victor Onyedikachi Godwin, who were recently accused of impersonating personnel of the Service to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement issued by the Service, it recalled that it had earlier released disclaimers on the duo, warning that they were no longer in its employment but had continued to parade themselves as active DSS operatives.

The statement revealed that both men have now been apprehended and will face prosecution in accordance with the law.

“The public is hereby notified that these culprits have been apprehended and will face prosecution in accordance with the law,” the DSS stated.

The security agency further disclosed that it has resolved to publish the names of other previously dismissed personnel to prevent citizens from becoming victims of similar fraudulent acts by individuals exploiting the DSS identity.

It assured members of the public of its commitment to professionalism, transparency, and accountability, while urging them to remain vigilant and report suspicious persons or activities.

For enquiries, complaints, or verification, the DSS advised the public to reach out via 09088373515 or email [email protected]