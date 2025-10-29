DSS arrests man who used own social media handle to canvass military coup

DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS) has trailed to Oyigbo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and arrested one Innocent Chukwuma, who used his social media handle to rally the military to overthrow the current government.

Posting on his “X” handle “@TheAgroman”, Chukwuma stated that a coup was needed in Nigeria and called on the military to “suspend the Nigerian government”.

He posted, “A coup in Nigeria is needed. Dispose of APC, suspend the Nigerian Government, and join the AES. That is all we need now.

“It will happen eventually. Nigerians, the military needs your support now! Only them can save this country.

“The bastard in Aso Rock has basically sold this country to the West, and they run our intelligence apparatus. Only the military can reset this country. Support them,” Chukwuma posted.

A source disclosed that the suspect is cooperating with DSS investigators.