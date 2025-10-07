DSFN partners Cummins on fish farm to empower persons with disabilities

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

It was an atmosphere of excitement and hope yesterday as the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria, DSFN, launched a fish farming project, an initiative designed to create sustainable livelihood and skill acquisition opportunities for its wards.



For the children and young adults at the foundation, the project marks another milestone in their collective journey toward empowerment, sustainability, and inclusion. More than just an agricultural venture, the fish farm stands as a symbol of hope and opportunity for persons with disabilities.



The remodeled fish farming unit, commissioned in partnership with Cummins West Africa Limited, forms part of DSFN’s ongoing efforts to equip its beneficiaries with practical, income-generating skills while promoting inclusivity.



Speaking during the commissioning, the National President of DSFN, Mrs. Rose Mordi, described the initiative as a reflection of the foundation’s vision to empower and integrate persons with Down syndrome and other intellectual disabilities into the society.



“Inclusion is not just an idea, it is action,” she said. “Through partnerships like this, we prove that when we empower one person, we strengthen the entire community.”



Mordi explained that the project’s first phase involved remodeling and upgrading the fish farm to meet modern standards of safety, efficiency, and productivity. The second phase, already underway, focuses on classroom training for students over the next 12 months to equip them with practical aquaculture skills for long-term economic empowerment.



She commended Cummins West Africa for its continued partnership and support, noting that the collaboration has been instrumental in achieving the foundation’s goals. She also urged the students to embrace the opportunity with enthusiasm and determination, seeing it as a pathway to independence.



In her remarks, Nike Denis, National Administrator of DSFN, emphasized that the project goes beyond agriculture, serving as “a beacon of what collaboration, vision, and inclusion can achieve.”



“Through this initiative, we reaffirm our belief that every individual, regardless of ability, can contribute meaningfully to society when given the right tools and support,” Denis stated.



On his part, Mr. Frank Ikenga, Branch Operations Manager, Cummins West Africa Limited, said the project was a testament to the organisation’s belief in the potential of persons with intellectual disabilities.



“There is ability in every disability,” he said. “This project helps them move closer to inclusion and self-reliance, empowering them economically and socially.”



Ikenga added that Cummins would continue to support the foundation as the fish farm grows into a commercial venture capable of generating revenue and sustaining its impact.



Representing the Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board (LASTVEB), Mr. Olakunle Da-Silva, the Head of Special Duties commended the initiative, describing it as a laudable step towards empowering persons with disabilities. He pledged government’s support in ensuring the project’s sustainability.



Also speaking, the representative of the General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs, Dr. Adekola Oluwafunmilayo, called on individuals and organisations to emulate DSFN’s example in supporting the less privileged, saying government alone cannot shoulder the responsibility of empowerment.



The PTA Chairman of DSFN, Mrs. Olubunmi Soshina, applauded the foundation for the innovation, saying it will not only strengthen its financial base but also provide students with practical life skills.



“There is no knowledge that is lost,” she said. “Parents must encourage their children to embrace this opportunity, as multiple streams of income are vital in today’s Nigeria.”



With this project, the Down Syndrome Foundation Nigeria continues to demonstrate that empowerment, inclusion, and independence are achievable when partnerships are driven by purpose and compassion.