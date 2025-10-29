Drug Parties: We won’t allow culture of impunity — Marwa

…Warns Hotels, Nightclubs Indulging in Illicit Drugs Against Forfeiture

Decorates Promoted Senior Officers

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd), has vowed to clamp down on the rising trend of drug-themed parties across the country, warning that the agency will not tolerate any form of impunity in drug-related activities.

Marwa issued the warning following a recent incident in Lagos, where a nightclub owner promoted an event openly encouraging drug use.

“Recently, we intervened in a brazen move by a club owner who advertised a drug party. Let it be clear: possession or use of drugs in premises, hotels, or nightclubs is illegal in Nigeria. We will not allow a culture of impunity to take root,” he said.

Speaking during the decoration of 15 newly promoted senior officers and the presentation of awards to others, the NDLEA boss commended the Lagos State Command for its swift and professional handling of the case, revealing that legal action had already commenced against the nightclub involved.

“We will make an example of this case to deter others. Club owners, hoteliers, and landlords must understand that their properties risk forfeiture if used for criminal drug activities. In fact, we have commenced processes for the forfeiture of the nightclub involved,” Marwa stated.

He emphasized that drug abuse, trafficking, and related criminal activities pose grave threats to Nigeria’s social fabric, economic stability, and national security.

Highlighting the agency’s achievements, Marwa said the NDLEA has recorded significant progress under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“In the past 30 months, we have made 45,853 arrests, seized 8.5 million kilograms of assorted illicit drugs, and secured 9,263 convictions. Additionally, 26,613 drug users have been counseled and rehabilitated, while 9,848 sensitization campaigns were conducted in schools, markets, workplaces, religious centers, and communities,” he revealed.

Marwa also underscored the importance of rewarding hard work, integrity, and discipline within the agency, noting that the NDLEA Command Awards and Commendations serve as a key motivation tool.

“For the past four and a half years, we have upheld the tradition of hosting this commendation and award ceremony to appreciate and encourage our officers who have distinguished themselves in the line of duty. Today, we are also decorating 15 senior officers with their new ranks — making this a truly momentous event,” he said.

Describing the occasion as one dedicated to “honouring courage, celebrating professionalism, and recognizing the sacrifices made by the brave men and women on the frontlines of Nigeria’s war against illicit drugs,” Marwa praised the agency’s personnel for their dedication and resilience.

He also expressed appreciation to sister security agencies, state governments, and the media for their continued collaboration in amplifying NDLEA’s anti-drug campaigns and public enlightenment efforts.