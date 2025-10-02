Drug Menace in Kano: YOSPIS raises alarm as 80% of youths at risk of becoming lost generation

The Youth Society for the Prevention of Infectious Diseases and Social Vices (YOSPIS) has sounded the alarm over what it described as a “ticking time bomb” of drug abuse among young people in Kano State,North Central Nigeria.

In a statement issued by its Executive Director, Zainab Nasir Ahmad, YOSPIS revealed that based on findings, nearly 80 per cent of youths between the ages of 15 and 25 in Kano are currently engaged in substance abuse.

She warned that unless urgent steps are taken, the trend could cripple the future of the state and the region at large.

“This is not just a statistic; it is a national emergency. Our young people are losing their minds, their health, and their dreams to drugs. Unless we act fast, the situation will spiral out of control,” Ahmad stated.

According to her, the growing crisis has already begun to manifest in rising cases of school dropouts, violent crimes, and preventable health complications.

She stressed that the burden cannot be left to families alone, calling for a collective response involving parents, community leaders, government institutions, schools, and religious organizations.

YOSPIS urged a comprehensive strategy to tackle the menace, including:preventive education in schools and communities,strengthened law enforcement to cut drug supply chains,greater access to rehabilitation centres, and the creation of safe spaces for young people to channel their energy positively.

Ahmad further emphasized the importance of investing in youth development programmes that provide alternatives to substance abuse. These, she said, should include skills acquisition, mentorship, sports development, and entrepreneurship support.

“Empowering young people with opportunities to thrive is one of the surest ways to reduce their vulnerability to drugs. Unless bold steps are taken now, we risk raising a lost generation incapable of driving progress and development,” she warned.

YOSPIS, a Kano-based NGO, is dedicated to preventing infectious diseases, addressing social vices, and promoting the wellbeing and empowerment of young people.

