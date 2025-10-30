Drug Abuse: Stakeholders in Bayelsa advocate community-based approaches to prevention

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Stakeholders comprising community and youth leaders, Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, religious leaders, security agencies, professional bodies, and government officials have expressed the concerns over the increasing prevalent of drug abuse in the society, just as they have advocated a community-based approaches to prevention.

The stakeholders made the demand on Wednesday October 22 in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital, at a one day multi-stakeholder State -level dialogue on the theme “Community-Based Approaches to Prevention of Drug Abuse in Bayelsa, State,”. organized by Search for Common Ground in partnership with Stakeholder Democracy Network(SDN), Foundation for Partnership in the Niger Delta(PIND), as part of the European Union funded project titled, Community -Centered Approach to Transforming Criminality and Violence in the Niger Delta.”

While calling for the establishment of a Bayelsa Multi -Stakeholder Drug Prevention Tasksforce, with a clear terms of reference and the allocation of seed funding for a pilot package commit personnel, the stakeholders pointed out that community centered approach reduces demands, weaken criminal recruitment and strengthen peace.

In his keynote address, the Commissioner for Health in Bayelsa State, Professor Seiyefa Brisibe, represented by Dr Ebikapaye Okoyen, identified the driving factors of substance abuse to include poverty, unemployment, low educational engagement and school dropout, social dislocations and family breakdown, peer pressure and weak enforcement.

On the need for a community centered approach to fighting drug abuse, he said: “Community trust leverage local leadership, culture, and informal dispute resolution.. Prevention upstream reduces demands, dampens violent criminal networks, and improves social cohesion.”

He pointed out that Bayelsa State has an existing community based crime prevention framework that can be adapted to substance abuse prevention, while regional dialogues and programmes have been called for collaborative, community -led strategies across the Niger Delta.

The Sub -Component Manager, Search for Common Ground, Mr Solomon Adejo, said multi -stakeholder State -level dialogue on the community-based approaches to prevention of drug abuse in Bayelsa State is a component of the Community -Centered Approach to Transforming Criminality and Violence in the intervention Niger Delta project which seek to address systemic drivers of conflict in the Niger Delta.

He said the dialogue was to aimed engaging critical stakeholders to promote an inclusion approach to fighting the scourge of drug abuse particularly in rural areas.

In his presentation, the Assistant State Commandant of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, Godwin Erepa lamented that the difficult terrain of the state which is predominantly riverine poses a major challenge to the Agency’s fight against drug abuse, stressing that the agency currently has no speed boats for its operations.

The NDLEA official also accused community leaders particularly in the hinterlands of being uncooperative, as they have severally frustrated men of the drug agency of enforcing arrests by making their communities either inaccessible or difficult to exit after arrests of suspects.

The Chairman of Bayelsa State Drug Abuse Prevention and Rehabilitation Committee, BADARPAC, Dr Peter Owonaro, disclosed that the state government rehabilitation centre which is nearly in completion will be put to use soon, adding that the facility will provide detoxification, rehabilitation and post rehabilitation engagement and follow up services at an affordable rate to enable the poor and rural dwellers to access the services.

He said: “We are here with other stakeholders in connection with drug abuse together to bring policies and action plan to tackle drug abuse in the state. Our governor Senator Douye Diri is passionate about drug abuse and rehabilitation. The newly built state rehabilitation centre is almost completed and in no distant time will be put to use

“When it is opened the centre will provide rehabilitation services atba reduced cost so that our rural dwellers can afford. The rehabilitation centre will provide three services, detoxification, rehabilitation and post rehabilitation engagement and follow up.

“In terms of statistics, when we came on board, the spread of drug abuse was higher but now it is stable.. Drug abuse is like the HIV scourge that came on board, we should give it like twenty years time and we will see the decline.

“We have gone round over 170 schools in the state and we have also engage community leaders to join us in this work and we have a international plans well structured to suit Bayelsa State culture and values.”