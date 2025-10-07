Drug abuse: NAS launches nationwide campaign against addiction, street life

. Laments, says btw 40, 60 per cent of cases in rehab centres relapse

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has called for urgent national action to confront the growing twin crises of drug abuse and homelessness that continue to devastate Nigeria’s youth and vulnerable populations.

NAS chapters across Nigeria, in collaboration with offshore chapters worldwide, On Saturday had embarked on a simultaneous advocacy march themed; “National Campaign Against Drug Abuse and Homelessness.”

The initiative forms part of NAS’s enduring commitment to advancing social justice, defending human dignity, and promoting a humane and equitable society.

In his statement on Sunday, NAS Cap’n, Dr Joseph Oteri, said the campaign was designed to draw national attention to the worsening cycle of addiction and destitution that undermines Nigeria’s human capital and social stability.

According to Oteri, “We cannot turn away while millions of young Nigerians are trapped in the vicious cycle of drug addiction, poverty, and homelessness.

“As an organisation founded on humanistic ideals, we are committed to prevention, rehabilitation, and reintegration initiatives that restore dignity and hope to our people.”

He noted that rehabilitation efforts in Nigeria remain severely limited, with most centres under-resourced and relapse rates alarmingly high.

“Between 40 and 60 per cent of those admitted to rehabilitation centres eventually relapse. This reality underscores the need for parents, communities, and policymakers to prioritise prevention before addiction takes root,” Oteri noted.

He observed that substance dependency and homelessness are interconnected challenges that often feed insecurity, mental illness, and crime.

Oteri, therefore, urged the federal, state, and local governments to adopt coordinated policy frameworks that expand community rehabilitation, youth empowerment, and mental-health support.

“The fight against drug abuse and homelessness is not the responsibility of the government alone.

“It is a collective national duty, one that demands empathy, collaboration, and sustained civic action.

“Our vision is simple but profound: to create a pathway to dignity, to bring every child back to school, every youth back to hope, and every addict back to humanity,” he stated.

Oteri, therefore reaffirmed NAS’ unwavering commitment to championing humanistic ideals, promoting civic responsibility, and building a Nigeria where every citizen can live free from addiction, homelessness, and despair.

The simultaneous campaign featured awareness walks, community sensitisation outreach programs, public lectures, and the distribution of educational materials across schools, markets, and neighbourhoods in major Nigerian cities and diaspora locations.