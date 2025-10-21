Dr. Osahon Okunbo celebrates 38th birthday, honoured for philanthropy, impact

Business leader and Justice of the Peace, Chief Owen Chamberlain Obaseki, has extended warm felicitations to philanthropist and founder of The Osahon Okunbo Foundation, Dr. Osahon Okunbo, on the occasion of his 38th birthday, describing him as a young man whose life reflects grace, purpose, and enduring impact.

In a goodwill message titled “38 Garlands to a Young Prodigy: A Tapestry of Grace, Purpose, and Eternity,” Chief Obaseki praised Dr. Okunbo for his trailblazing achievements and commitment to humanity, noting that his life exemplifies passion, discipline, and a heart for service.

According to Obaseki, Dr. Okunbo has demonstrated unwavering dedication to human capital development and social empowerment through The Osahon Okunbo Foundation, which has sponsored students, nurtured creativity, and provided support for underserved communities.

“Through his foundation, Dr. Okunbo’s transformative generosity shines as a city on a hill. He is not merely a philanthropist but a steward of hope whose work continues to bridge the gap between potential and destiny,” Obaseki said.

He added that the celebrant’s story reflects resilience and faith, describing him as a symbol of perseverance and leadership among young Nigerians.

“At 38, his life reminds us that time is a canvas, and his story is painted with fiery passion and unrelenting resolve,” he stated.

Chief Obaseki also lauded Dr. Okunbo’s growing influence in the arts and creative sectors, where his efforts to empower young talents continue to leave a lasting mark.

“As family, friends, and admirers gather to celebrate him, Dr. Osahon Okunbo stands as a constellation of faith, hope, and love,” Obaseki concluded, expressing optimism that “the best is yet to come” for the young philanthropist.