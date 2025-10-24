Dr. Chukwuebuka ‘Acer Chap’ Ohanenye unveils debut EP – ‘Prime Time Deluxe’

Acer Chap

By Adetutu Audu

Dr. Chukwuebuka Ohanenye, popularly known by his stage name Acer Chap, has released his debut extended play titled Prime Time (Deluxe), a project that bridges faith, creativity, and musical innovation. The Nigerian Christian artist, who is also a medical doctor, graphic designer, and multi-disciplinary creative, continues to redefine artistic expression through storytelling rooted in purpose and spirituality.

Following the success of his previous singles Prime Time and Graduation, Acer Chap has embarked on a new chapter that expands his creative narrative.

Prime Time (Deluxe) builds on the foundation of the original Prime Time, inspired by the biblical passage in Ecclesiastes 3 which reflects on the concept of God’s timing. The project captures his journey of perseverance, growth, and self-discovery following his graduation from medical school while showcasing his artistic depth and versatility.

The four-track EP presents reimagined versions of Prime Time, including Prime Time II featuring Juvy Jakes, Prime Time (Amapiano), and Prime Time (Acoustic). Each remix delivers a distinct sonic experience, from the vibrant rhythms of Amapiano and Afro-drill to the intimate textures of acoustic sound. Notably, Prime Time II marks Acer Chap’s first international collaboration with Juvy Jakes, a Nigerian-Benin Republic artist. Production credits go to Meckury and ND King whose technical mastery and sound engineering elevate the project’s overall quality.

The chorus of Prime Time resonates with themes of faith, patience, and divine purpose. It encourages listeners to stay grounded and hopeful, believing that every season holds its appointed time for blessings to unfold. The message has struck a chord with audiences across faith and culture, positioning the song as both an anthem of resilience and a celebration of perseverance.

For Dr. Ohanenye, Prime Time (Deluxe) represents more than music. It is a testament to the power of faith-driven creativity. His background in medicine and design complements his musical pursuits, reflecting a rare blend of intellect, artistry, and vision. “Each project I create is not just a song; it is a reflection of purpose, faith, and the journey of becoming,” he shared in a recent creative session.

The project also highlights Acer Chap’s dedication to excellence both in sound and visual presentation. His attention to design aesthetics and storytelling continues to set him apart in Nigeria’s growing creative industry. By combining artistic innovation with spiritual depth, he delivers a message that is both timeless and relevant to contemporary audiences.

Prime Time (Deluxe) is now available across all major streaming platforms, offering an uplifting listening experience to fans of faith-inspired and genre-blending music. With this release, Dr. Chukwuebuka Ohanenye, also known as Acer Chap, affirms his place among Nigeria’s next generation of visionary artists, merging creativity, conviction, and culture in one dynamic expression.