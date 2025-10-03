DPA passes vote of confidence in Interior Minister, Tunji-Ojo

…hails Tinubu’s foresight, applauds ongoing reforms in Interior Ministry

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Democratic Patriots of Africa,DPA, a coalition of progressive-minded citizens across the continent, has passed a vote of confidence in the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, describing him as a visionary leader and reformer who has redefined public service in Nigeria.

Speaking at a World Press Conference, the General Secretary of the group, Mr. Segun Omojola, said the DPA convened the meeting to express its unwavering support for the Minister and to commend his outstanding contributions to the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Omojola noted that Tunji-Ojo has brought “speed, transparency, and accountability” into the operations of the Interior Ministry, particularly in passport processing, where bottlenecks have been dismantled and digital innovations introduced to restore public trust.

According to the DPA, the Minister’s impact cuts across all parastatals under the ministry, among which are the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS;Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,NSCDC and the Federal Fire Service,FFS.

He said the minister modernized the Nigeria Immigration Service with technology-driven solutions to enhance border security and ease passport issuance;Strengthened the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to boost intelligence gathering and internal security; Introduced reforms in the Nigeria Correctional Service to improve infrastructure and ensure humane rehabilitation of inmates as well as empowered the Federal Fire Service with new equipment, capacity building, and better response mechanisms to safeguard lives and property.

“These reforms have created a more secure, transparent, and reliable system that benefits all Nigerians,” Omojola said.

He further commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for what he called the President’s “discernment and foresight” in appointing Tunji-Ojo, insisting that the Minister’s performance has validated the President’s commitment to meritocracy and good governance.

“Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo has proven himself a true servant leader,one who embodies patriotism, innovation, and excellence. His achievements are not just administrative milestones; they are tangible reflections of the Renewed Hope vision that touch lives daily,” Omojola declared.

The group urged Nigerians at home and in the diaspora to rally behind Tunji-Ojo and the Tinubu administration as the country works toward greater efficiency, security, and prosperity.

Speaking on the sideline of the event, the National Female Students Association of Nigeria,NFSAN, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as far-reaching reforms across key sectors, particularly in education and internal security.

President of NFSAN, Faith Istifanus, noted that the student community is especially impressed with the performance of the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his achievements in the immigration sector.

According to her, passport processing, which previously took months, can now be completed within 24 hours, a development she attributed to the minister’s reform-driven leadership and the commitment of the Comptroller-General of Immigration, Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap.

“I must commend the efforts of Mrs. Kemi Nanna Nandap, the CG of Immigration. She is doing a beautiful job with passport issuance, border control, and security measures that have even contributed to the reduction of food prices through tightened border management,” Istifanus said.

The NFSAN president also applauded the federal government for the introduction of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund,NELFUND, describing it as a game-changer for students.

“With NELFUND, Nigerian students can go to school knowing that their education costs are taken care of. We now record fewer cases of crime involving students because they no longer resort to robbery, prostitution, or other social vices to pay school fees,” she added.

She stressed that the student community appreciates the administration’s interventions and pledged NFSAN’s continued support for the president.

“Come 2027, we will be out to support President Tinubu because of the visible impact of his policies on the lives of Nigerian students,” Istifanus declared.