Down syndrome foundation leads advocacy walk on inclusive healthcare

The streets of Lagos came alive with chants, songs, and colourful placards as the Down Syndrome Foundation of Nigeria (DSFN) staged its annual advocacy charity walk, with the theme, Inclusive Healthcare Support for All, the 2025 edition of the walk was more than just an exercise in advocacy; it was a call to action, a demand for inclusivity, and a reminder that people living with intellectual disabilities deserve quality healthcare and equal opportunities.

For the Down Syndrome Foundation, October is more than just another month in the calendar, it is a time dedicated to telling the stories of those often forgotten in conversations around healthcare, education, and inclusion.

The walk was not just about advocacy, it was also a celebration. Participants, including children with Down Syndrome, their families, volunteers, and supporters, marched with joy and resilience. Placards carried messages like “Healthcare for All”, “Inclusion is a Right, Not a Privilege”, and “Support, Don’t Stigmatize”.

For many parents, the walk was a moment of relief and solidarity. Some shared how isolating it can feel raising a child with Down Syndrome, while others spoke about the transformation they witnessed when their children gained access to proper medical care and vocational training through the Foundation.

The Down Syndrome Foundation’s walk is more than an annual ritual; it is a call for systemic change. It is a reminder that inclusion must go beyond paper policies and manifest in accessible healthcare, inclusive schools, job opportunities, and societal acceptance.

At the forefront of this advocacy is the Foundation’s National President and Founder of Down Syndrome Foundation, Mrs. Rose Mordi, who emphasized that the walk was designed to raise awareness and push government, stakeholders, and the public to prioritize the health and well-being of people living with Down Syndrome.

Speaking, Mordi disclosed that, the event is one of the avenues use to create awareness and sensitize the public about people living with intellectual disabilities, specifically Down Syndrome.

“This is a cluster in the disability sphere that has been neglected for so long and the fact that they cannot advocate for themselves, we must do so on their behalf.”

According to her, the choice of the year’s theme inclusive healthcare for all was deliberate. Children and adults living with Down Syndrome face multiple health complications ranging from congenital heart disease to respiratory and hearing challenges. Yet, in Nigeria and many parts of Africa, their medical needs are poorly attended to, leading to premature deaths.

“So many of them die early, not because of the condition itself but because their medical issues are not properly addressed.

“That is why health must be put on the front burner. If they are not well, or not alive, society cannot benefit from their potential. This year, globally, all Down Syndrome groups are talking about medical support, and that is why we are kickstarting the awareness month with this walk.”

“We are demanding that decision-makers put health issues for people with intellectual disabilities on the front burner. Other disability clusters can speak for themselves, but people with Down Syndrome cannot. We are speaking on their behalf. Government must put the right structures in place so that they can live, thrive, and contribute to society.”

“The Down Syndrome are not objects of pity, they are individuals with potential, talents, and rights. With the right medical support, educational opportunities, and vocational training, they can live fulfilling lives, just like everyone else”, she said.

Breaking Barriers of Stigma

For Nike Denis, the National Administrator of the Foundation, the walk is also a platform to highlight both the strengths and challenges of persons living with Down Syndrome. She stressed that the greatest challenge remains stigmatization from cultural misconceptions to social exclusion and even religious bias.

Her words: “Many parents hide their children with Down Syndrome because of shame or fear of discrimination. But we are saying, bring them out. There is support out there. With the right care, early intervention, and inclusive services, these children can grow and contribute meaningfully to society”.

She also noted that despite laws in Lagos State that guarantee access to education and healthcare for persons with disabilities, implementation remains weak.

“The challenge is not the absence of laws but lack of enforcement. We need inclusive education, inclusive healthcare, and inclusion in the workplace. Globally, people with Down Syndrome are thriving because governments provide support. Nigeria should not be different.”

Despite the hurdles, Denis remains optimistic. “We cannot stop. This is a genetic condition, not a disease. It is not contagious or infectious, and there’s no cure. So we will keep advocating. Every year, our voice gets louder, and more people join us. Even the media is now helping us amplify our message. These individuals don’t want pity; they just want inclusion.”

She pointed out that vocational skills have become an area of strength for the Foundation. “Their only disability is intellectual. They may not all become graduates, but they are extremely skilled with their hands. At our vocational units, we teach barbing, hairdressing, baking, leatherwork, and arts.

“Recently, Lagos State Technical and Vocational Education Board certified our programs, which means our trainees can now get certificates, work, or even start their own businesses. We are also commissioning a fish farm soon. These are steps toward empowerment and inclusion.”

Solomon’s story

One of the people, Solomon, a young man living with Down Syndrome, said, that people with Down Syndrome have dreams, ambitions, and talents. Solomon represents what is possible when individuals are given the right support, encouragement, and opportunities to thrive.

“I am a barber and also a caterer. I have won silver medals in competitions. And one day, I want to marry a good wife.”

For the Foundation, Solomon’s story is proof that intellectual disability does not erase human potential. With training in vocational skills, he has carved a path for himself as a barber and caterer. His medals are symbols of achievement, his aspirations for marriage a reminder of the human desire for companionship and love.

One of the parents, Mr. Emmanuel Okohesene, called on Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to move beyond rhetoric and commit fully to inclusivity for persons with disabilities.

“As parents, we live with this reality every day. We see the struggles of our children, the stigma, the lack of access to healthcare and education. We are appealing to Governor Sanwo-Olu to ensure that inclusivity is not just a policy on paper but something that works in practice,” he said.

He stressed that inclusion means ensuring children and adults with Down Syndrome can access quality healthcare, vocational training, and job opportunities. “Our children have abilities. They only need support. With the right structures in place, they can live meaningful lives and contribute to Lagos State and Nigeria. That is why we are calling on the governor to take the lead in showing that every citizen matters.”

One of the directors at the Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs , LASODA, Mr. Kelani Akeem praised the Foundation for its consistency. “The walk is fantastic and well-organized. Exposure is key for persons with disabilities. Keeping them indoors does not help them. Programs like this give them freedom, visibility, and confidence. That is why LASODA supports initiatives like this,” he said.

He explained that safety measures were put in place for the walk. From traffic management by LASTMA officials to standby ambulances, every precaution was taken to ensure participants’ well-being. “The distance was manageable, and we thank God there was no casualty today. It shows that with proper planning, such events can be both safe and impactful.”

On employability, Akeem noted that Lagos State is taking steps to ensure persons with disabilities are absorbed into the workforce. “At LASODA, people with disabilities are already working with us, and other government agencies are beginning to adopt the same. Inclusion is part of the THEMES Plus agenda of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu. We still have a long way to go, but progress is being made.”