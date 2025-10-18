‘Double standards’- Sowore vows to contest court order halting Nnamdi Kanu protests

Omoyele Sowore

Human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has vowed to challenge the court order restricting the planned #FreeNnamdiKanu protests in Abuja, maintaining that the October 20 demonstration will proceed as scheduled.

A Federal High Court in Abuja restrained Sowore and other groups from staging protests in certain areas of the Federal Capital Territory.

The order, issued on October 17, 2025, by Justice M.G. Umar prohibits Sowore, four others and anyone acting on their behalf from holding protests around Aso Rock Villa, the National Assembly Complex, Force Headquarters, the Court of Appeal, Eagle Square, and Shehu Shagari Way.

Reacting in a post on his verified X handle on Saturday, Sowore said he was encouraged that the Nigeria Police Force appeared to have shown “some respect for the constitutional right to freedom of assembly and protest.”

He questioned the rationale behind the police not seeking a similar order against individuals who, according to him, had been protesting against the release of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu, for three consecutive days.

“Suppose a court order truly exists restricting protests around Aso Rock Villa; it begs the question: why hasn’t the same police force obtained a similar order against those protesting freely for three consecutive days opposing Nnamdi Kanu’s release?” Sowore asked.

“The hypocrisy is glaring. The double standards are undeniable,” he added.

Sowore further disclosed that his legal team, consisting of 115 lawyers, would challenge the said court order once they are officially served on Monday.

Despite the court’s directive, the activist reaffirmed that the October 20 #FreeNnamdiKanuNow protest would hold as a peaceful and lawful exercise.

“October 20 #FreeNnamdiKanuNow remains sacrosanct. We march peacefully, lawfully, and powerfully,” Sowore declared.