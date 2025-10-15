Don’t use Kanu’s release for your political ambitions, Northern youths warn Atiku, Sowore

The Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders Forum (NNYLF) has warned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, and rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, against using detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to advance their political ambitions.

This is contained in a statement by the National President of the association, Mr Murtala Gamji, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Gamji said that they would not stand by and watch the duo of Atiku and Sowore use the ordeal of the Biafran activist as chess board to launch their political campaign and set the country on fire.

“Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has joined human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore in calling on the federal government to immediately release detained leader of the IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

“We advise them to rather wait and allow the due process of the court in the ongoing terrorism trial of the IPOB leader,” he said.

The youth president, who urged President Tinubu not to be distracted by the antics of Atiku and Sowore, reaffirmed their support for the President.

Gamji said: “We are here to express our anger, dislike and to show the whole world that we are not with desperate politicians in Nigeria, using the detention of Nnamdi Kanu to cause tension in the country.

“The former presidential candidate and owner of SaharaReporter, Mr. Omoleye Sowore, and our father, the former Vice president Atiku Abubakar, are coming to organise a rally to free Nnamdi Kanu. ”

Gamji distanced the Northern youths from the planned protest, saying “We are not with them on this and we say no.”

He said that the so-called planned protest is designed to advance their selfish interest under the deceit of campaign to free Nnamdi Kanu.

“The greatest mistake they are making is that, the day they are coming out is the day more than 63 million young, vibrant Northern youths are coming out to plead with President Ahmed Bola Tinubu to continue with his good work that he is doing.

“We are taking over the entire streets of Abuja from the 20th, 21st to 23rd of October in solidarity with President Tinubu,” he said.

The group warned Sowore to be mindful of his actions as well as utterances that tend to incite the people against the government.