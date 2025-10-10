Don’t rush Amupitan; Nigerians deserve a credible INEC – PDP to Senate

Amupitan

*Urges lawmakers to ensure transparency in confirmation process

*Says democracy depends on credible electoral institutions

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday threw down a pointed challenge to the Senate over the nomination of Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan (SAN) as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), warning that Nigerians and the international community are watching how the confirmation will be handled.

The opposition party said the Senate must not ‘rubber-stamp’ the nomination, stressing that the credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process, already under public suspicion after the 2023 general elections, now hangs on how transparently the upper chamber manages the confirmation hearing.

The PDP’s National Publicity Secretary and Secretary of the National Convention Sub-Committee on Media and Publicity, Mr Debo Ologunagba, made the remarks in Abuja shortly after the inaugural meeting of the Venue Sub-Committee for the PDP 2025 Elective National Convention, chaired by Dr Adebayo Lawal, Deputy Governor of Oyo State.

“We recognise the constitutional process that allows the President to nominate through the Council of State, which has now been done. The next step is for the Senate to conduct a thorough confirmation hearing on behalf of the Nigerian people,” Ologunagba said.

He noted that the credibility of Nigeria’s democracy now rests heavily on the Senate’s integrity, cautioning lawmakers against a hasty or politically motivated confirmation that could deepen public cynicism toward the electoral process.

“Our position as a party has always been the need to build strong institutions. When institutions work, it matters little who heads them because the systems themselves ensure accountability. INEC is critical to the sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, and we expect the Senate to do its job diligently,” he said.

Ologunagba, in a tone reminiscent of PDP’s long history with electoral reforms, warned that another era of ‘technical glitches and inconclusive polls’ could inflame public disillusionment.

“If the nominee is confirmed, he must recognise that he carries a heavy responsibility for democracy’s future in this country. Nigerians, and indeed the world, are watching. There can be no repeat of the glitches, inconclusive elections, and excuses of the past.

“Democracy thrives when the process of producing leaders is transparent, credible, and trusted by the people. That legitimacy is what makes government responsive to its citizens. We therefore hope the Senate will do justice to this nomination in the interest of democracy and good governance,” he said.

The PDP’s pointed caution comes amid growing speculation in political circles that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seeks to consolidate control over electoral institutions ahead of the 2027 polls, a perception the opposition has vowed to resist.

Ologunagba, however, sought to contrast that with the PDP’s internal readiness and adherence to due process as it prepares for its 2025 Elective National Convention, a test of the party’s ability to present itself as a disciplined and credible alternative.

“We are here today to present our plans and to let you know that the party is ready. The PDP is fully prepared, and we are moving ahead, embracing digital systems and innovation. Nigerians are excited because they know the PDP remains the only hope for this country,” the PDP spokesman said.

He dismissed speculation about defections and internal wrangling, describing them as ‘manufactured distractions’ orchestrated to weaken the opposition’s momentum.

“Talks about defections are distractions. Many of those alleged defections are driven by coercion, intimidation, and inducement, a hallmark of the APC’s style of politics. But Nigerians have not defected from hunger, insecurity, or hardship. They seek relief, and the PDP represents hope and prosperity based on our record of performance,” he explained.

Ologunagba said the PDP’s preparations are not only in line with INEC’s guidelines but also designed to demonstrate that the party can model the very transparency it demands of others.

“Our national convention is on course. Every step we have taken has been deliberate and in line with our constitution. INEC, as our regulator, has been invited to all major meetings and is aware of every stage of the process. So, any attempt to challenge our process in court will not hold water,” Ologunagba said.

He further shared a pointed metaphor that doubled as both assurance and warning. “The convention train is already in motion—it’s in Ibadan, and no force can stop it. We are going to have one of the most successful and well-organised conventions in Nigeria’s political history,” he said.

Transitioning to the sub-committee’s work, Dr Adebayo Lawal, Chairman of the Venue Sub-Committee and Deputy Governor of Oyo State, echoed the theme of discipline and diligence, describing the committee as the backbone of the convention’s success.

“From my experience in such assignments, I must appeal for minimal movement during our sessions. The success or otherwise of the convention depends greatly on the work of the Venue Committee. If the venue is properly organised, other sub-committees will be able to carry out their duties effectively because we provide the platform upon which others will operate,” Dr Lawal said.

He commended the swift response of members who attended despite short notice and underscored the need for unity of purpose.

“The PDP cannot afford to fail by any standard or means. With the benefit of our party’s antecedents, we can get it right and once again take our place at the forefront of Nigerian politics. The PDP has done it before and can do it again.”

With both the Senate’s confirmation hearing and the PDP’s convention approaching, the political atmosphere is thick with calculation.

For the PDP, the Amupitan nomination has become more than an appointment; it is a litmus test of whether Nigeria’s democracy is still guided by institutions or by those who control them.