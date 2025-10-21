Don’t let hatred for Mutfwang endanger Tinubu’s 2027 bid, group tells APC boss

By Henry Obetta

A pro-Tinubu support group within the All Progressives Congress, APC, Renewed Hope Advocates of Nigeria, RHAN, has urged the party’s National Chairman, Professor Yilwatda Nentawe, not to allow personal hatred for Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State to jeopardize President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election prospects.

In a statement by its National Coordinator, Prince Miaphen, the group expressed “deep concern” that while President Tinubu and the APC leadership are reaching out to opposition governors nationwide, Nentawe is allegedly working to frustrate Mutfwang’s planned defection to the APC.

Miaphen recalled that during a stakeholders’ meeting in Jos last Friday, chaired by Nentawe, a motion was allegedly forced through to bar Governor Mutfwang from joining the party — a move he described as “reckless, self-serving, and politically suicidal.”

“The same meeting that endorsed President Tinubu’s second-term bid paradoxically blocked a sitting governor who could be one of his strongest assets in the North Central,” he said.

He warned that the decision “exposes a growing disconnect between the Plateau APC leadership and the President’s national vision,” describing it as “short-sighted and dangerous to the party’s national interest.”

Citing examples of governors from Cross River, Ebonyi, Zamfara, and Enugu who aligned with Tinubu’s administration, Miaphen questioned why the party would “turn hostile to one in Plateau — a state with over 2.5 million registered voters.”

He accused Nentawe of preserving the 2027 governorship ticket for himself, linking his hostility to “personal bitterness from his 2023 defeat.”

Miaphen urged President Tinubu to intervene, stressing that “Plateau is too strategic to be lost to personal vendetta.”