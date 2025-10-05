Don’t ‘japa to war zones’ NMCN warns graduating nurses

— 69 nursing graduates of Elizade varsity inducted

By Dayo Johnson Akure

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria, NMCN, has appealed to nursing graduates in the universities not to leave the country but to remain and contribute their own quota to the development of the nations healthcare system.

It however warned, that warned the graduates nurses that if eventually they wanted to leave the country, they should avoid going to war-prone country like Russia, Ukraine,. Israel among others.

The registrar, Dr Ndagi Alhassan made appeal to during the induction and oath taking ceremony of graduating professional nurses of the Elizade University, ilara- Mokin, over the weekend.

No fewer than 69 nursing graduates of the institution were inducted at the ceremony.

Speaking through a director in the Council , Dr Olukemi Awe, the registrar said , ” Your choice to enter this noble profession is not just a career path, but a calling.

” I would like to inform you that your success at the Council Examination has qualified you for a one-year internship program, but you cannot proceed for this without being inducted and you are here today to accompany and perform the induction ceremony, which will allow you to proceed for this one-year mandatory internship program.

Alhassan noted that ” at the end of which you will obtain your registration number, you will obtain your license, you will obtain your certificates, and you will obtain your certificates from the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria.

” By this, your degree will be recognized, and you will enforce your address as a professional nurse, a registered nurse, with the title registered nurse, after your name.

“This is the beginning of your professional career as a nurse, you will be privileged to serve anywhere in the world, but please don’t leave the country (japa) .

” Let’s all take care of Nigeria. We still need you in Nigeria. Do not ‘japa’ for now.

“But you see, if you still want to japa don’t go to Russia, don’t go to Ukraine, don’t go to Israel. Please, I’m just begging you. But we need you here. We want you to come and serve us here”

Alhassan also admonished the inductees to uphold the ethics of the nursing profession and always learn from their senior colleagues at the clinics.

“Do not allow what you have achieved today be the end of the road for you. I encourage you to continue learning, explore all the available opportunities to advance further in nursing,” he charged.

The Acting Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Babatunde Adeyemo, in his remarks, said the graduates of the institution passed all their professional examinations, attributing the development to the committing of Elizade University to offering quality university education.

Adeyemo urged the graduates to utilize the skills acquired in their training to uphold the dignity of human lives and render care selflessly.

“Nursing is not just a profession; it is a calling. It is a vocation rooted in compassion, service. empathy, and an unwavering commitment to humanity.

He said that” The oath you will take today is not a mere formality, but a solemn pledge to uphold the dignity of human life, to render care selflessly, and to maintain the highest standards of professional ethics.