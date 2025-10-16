Don’t condon criminality, COAS tells Imo residents

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede

By Emmanuel Iheaka

Owerri — The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has urged residents of Imo State not to condone acts of criminality, warning that tolerating such behaviour endangers communities and undermines national security.

Oluyede made the call during a stakeholders’ engagement forum themed “Taking the Nigerian Army to the Communities,” held on Thursday in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Represented by the Special Guest of Honour, Maj.-Gen. Obinna Ajunwa, the COAS emphasized the need for collective responsibility in safeguarding Imo State and the country at large.

He cautioned that communities that turn a blind eye to criminal activities eventually suffer the consequences.

“What you condone is what you tolerate; what you tolerate is what will destroy you,” he stated.

Oluyede reaffirmed the Army’s commitment to engaging and listening to communities as part of its broader strategy to enhance national security.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Civil–Military Affairs, Maj.-Gen. Gold Chibuisi, described the forum as one of the Army’s non-kinetic approaches to tackling insecurity across the country.

He explained that the engagement was aimed at gathering ideas and feedback that would improve the Army’s operations and strengthen civil–military relations.

Also speaking, the Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers and Community Policing in Imo State, Eze Emmanuel Okeke, lauded the initiative, noting that it came at a crucial time when the state is recovering from a wave of insecurity.

Eze Okeke pledged the continued collaboration of traditional rulers and community leaders with security agencies in the fight against crime and the restoration of peace in the state.