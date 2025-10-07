Don’t compromise your office for personal gains – CJN tells CCT Chairman

Kekere-Ekun

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Tuesday, called on the Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Justice Mainasara Umar, not to compromise the office for selfish interest.

Justice Kekere-Ekun gave the charge on Tuesday in Abuja after she swore in the new tribunal chairman.

The CJN urged Umar to justify the confidence President Bola Tinubu reposed in him by providing principled and impartial leadership.

She urged him to be courageous in the discharge of his duties.

Kekere-Ekun said that the office Umar occupied “demands in its leadership a person of sound judgment, unshakable independence and the moral courage to do what is right, regardless of whose interests may be at stake.”

According to her, the path ahead will not always be easy.

“The cases that come before you may involve high stakes and sensitive issues touching upon the very soul of public trust.

“I urge you to approach every matter with fairness and firmness, guided solely by the dictates of the law and the constitution,“ she urged.

The CJN reminded the tribunal chairman that his ultimate loyalty is to the Federal Republic of Nigeria, to the constitution and the cause of justice and not to any individual, group or authority.

“The trust placed in you is a trust on behalf of the nation, and it must never be compromised or traded for personal or political reasons,” the CJN added.

She advised the CCT chairman not to allow external influence to sway his judgment.

She said: “You must uphold the law without fear or favour, affection or ill will.

“Let your actions inspire confidence in the institution you now lead.”

The CJN further urged the CCT chairman to promote transparency and administrative excellence.

Responding, Umar expressed gratitude for the confidence reposed in him and pledged to administer justice with courage, fairness, and humility.

He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening institutional integrity within the tribunal and to ensuring that justice is not only done but is seen to be done in every case brought before it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that with the swearing in of the chairman, the tribunal now has a full complement of three judges and can now begin to decide cases, all of which could not be taken in the absence of a chairman.

Other members of the court are Justice William A. Atedze and Justice Julie Anabor.

(NAN)