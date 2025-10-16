Don’t charge traffic offenders more than ₦10,000 – Soludo

Governor Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has announced a significant policy change aimed at easing the financial burden on motorists in the state, directing that traffic offenders should not be charged more than ₦10,000.

Before now, traffic offenders were reportedly forced by enforcers to pay as much as ₦50,000, a situation the governor strongly condemned.

“Starting from October 14, 2025, the maximum fine payable for any traffic offence in the state will be capped at ₦10,000, regardless of the nature of the offence,” Governor Soludo declared.

He made this announcement during a mega rally held at the Chuba Ikpeazu Stadium, Onitsha, organized by transport stakeholders to endorse his second-term re-election bid. The governor said the decision was part of his administration’s broader commitment to building a fair and inclusive governance model that takes into account the economic realities faced by citizens.

“The policy is designed to alleviate the economic strain on our people, particularly at a time when many are grappling with rising costs,” Soludo said.

He emphasized the need to balance law enforcement with compassion for the daily challenges faced by motorists and other citizens.

“We are partners in progress. We will set up a special task force to clamp down on illegal tax collectors. Anyone collecting cash must remit it directly to government coffers,” the governor stated, adding that the Anambra Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA) will designate proper bus stops with clear markings.

Describing transportation as pivotal to the state’s economy, Soludo noted: “While you contribute your best, you are also among the greatest beneficiaries of this administration. From the available records, the kilometers of roads we have constructed and repaired are unmatched by any previous government in less than four years. This is just the beginning of Anambra’s development under my administration.”

The Commissioner for Transportation, Barr. Patricia Igwebuike, said the transport sector remains a vital part of every household in the state and commended the governor for aligning transportation with maritime, aviation, and the blue economy.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade, Mr. Celestine Anere; the Managing Director of ARTMA, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo; and the Managing Director of the Transport Company of Anambra State, Mr. Chike Obiakor, highlighted the achievements of the Soludo administration, including the elimination of touting and the digitization of tax payments.

They described themselves as Governor Soludo’s “foot soldiers” and pledged to ensure his victory in the November 8 gubernatorial election.