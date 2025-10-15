Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, October 15, 2025

Key rates

NFEM / CBN (official, volume-weighted average): Roughly ₦1,460–₦1,468 / $1.

CBN published/reference figure (recent): ₦1,462–₦1,463

Parallel / black-market (retail dealers): Buy ₦1,485 — Sell ₦1,505

What happened today

The naira traded slightly weaker across Nigeria’s FX windows on Wednesday, October 15, 2025. Official market quotes derived from the Daily Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) remained in the mid-₦1,400s band, while parallel-market dealers continued to price the dollar notably higher — a spread of roughly ₦20–₦45 between official and black-market midpoints.

Global currency moves also played a part. The U.S. dollar weakened against several major currencies on October 15 as markets priced in possible Fed rate cuts later in the month, a factor that moderated upward pressure on emerging-market currencies, including the naira.

Why the spread remains

1. Liquidity differences: NFEM (the official, volume-weighted market) reflects transactions by banks, authorised dealers and official flows; the parallel market reflects retail demand and short-term liquidity gaps, hence the persistent premium.

2. Policy and reserves: The Central Bank’s published/reference rates are used by banks and businesses for pricing and transfers — they tend to move less abruptly than parallel rates when supply tightness appears. Recent CBN reference figures have sat in the high ₦1,400s.

3. Global drivers: International developments — including U.S. rate expectations and trade tensions — influence offshore dollar flows and market sentiment, which filter through to local FX windows.

Short-term outlook

Expect modest volatility in the coming days as importers, corporate end-users and diaspora flows interact with CBN interventions and global FX sentiment. Analysts monitoring FMDQ/NAFEX flows and CBN liquidity operations will watch whether the official window narrows the gap with parallel quotes.

What this means for Nigerians

Importers and corporates: Budget for costs using official NFEM quotes (₦1,460–₦1,468) for bank transactions but be aware that purchasing dollars outside formal channels will cost materially more.

Consumers / travellers: Cash-exchange rates on the street (parallel) remain higher — expect about ₦1,485–₦1,505 per $1 if using informal dealers. Shop around and prefer bank/transfer channels where possible.

Remittances: Beneficiaries receiving funds via formal platforms should use bank/NAFEX channels to secure closer to official rates; informal receipts will reflect the parallel premium.