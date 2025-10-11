Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, October 11, 2025

The naira firmed modestly in the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) as dollar liquidity improved and market participants reacted to steady foreign-reserve inflows and central bank guidance.

The NFEM (official) closing dollar quote was about ₦1,466.65 per US dollar.

The Central Bank of Nigeria’s published exchange rate table (reference/mid) shows daily official figures used by market participants and banks. Recent CBN published rates in early October ranged in the mid-₦1,400s to ₦1,470s.

Parallel market / Bureau de Change (BDC) quotes remained higher — around ₦1,490–₦1,500 per US dollar in Lagos on October 11, reflecting continued two-tier pricing and stronger demand in the cash/parallel window.

What moved the market

Improved FX liquidity (driven by portfolio flows and offshore investors) and steadier external reserves supported the naira’s modest gain in the official window. Analysts cited a minor uptick in supply that allowed the NFEM to close slightly firmer than earlier in the week.

However, domestic cash demand and constrained access to bank FX for smaller transactions kept parallel/BDC quotes noticeably higher than the official NFEM/CBN rates.

Naira has shown slight appreciation this month versus early October extremes, supported by foreign inflows and central bank measures.

What to watch next

1. CBN publications and auctions — Any fresh guidance or changes to intervention pace can move the NFEM.

2. Portfolio flows / sovereign bond activity — Continued inflows into Nigerian assets would likely support further stability.

3. Parallel market dynamics — Cash demand and access to official FX channels will determine whether the BDC/AbokiFX spreads narrow or persist.