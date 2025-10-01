Disputes in oil sector threaten energy security — CORAN

By Esther Onyegbula

The Crude Oil Refineries Owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN) has raised alarm over an imminent collapse of the nation’s petroleum industry, warning that prolonged disputes among key stakeholders in the sector could destabilise energy security and cripple private refinery operations.

Ahead of Nigeria’s 65th Independence anniversary, CORAN issued a strong appeal to the Federal Government to urgently intervene in what it described as a growing threat to the stability of the industry, saying millions of citizens risk suffering the consequences if the situation is left unchecked.

In a statement on Monday, the association cited ongoing disagreements among influential players in the industry, including the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), the Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN), and the Dangote Refinery.

It warned that unless government moves quickly to restore order, the disputes could jeopardise private refineries, increase Nigeria’s dependence on imported petroleum products, and undermine the economy.

“No union or group of individuals should be allowed to unilaterally block the supply of crude oil or gas to any refinery in violation of existing agreements,” CORAN stated, stressing that such actions undermine contractual obligations and threaten the national interest.

The body urged the Federal Government to convene all stakeholders in the oil and gas refining value chain to establish a binding framework that protects supply contracts, encourages investment, and guarantees energy stability.

CORAN pointed out that private refineries, many of which are locally owned and funded with limited resources, have made significant contributions to the economy by reducing reliance on imports, conserving foreign exchange, and creating local jobs.

It, however, lamented persistent challenges, especially lack of access to crude feedstock, regulatory bottlenecks, and what it described as the “disruptive actions of vested interests” who benefit from Nigeria’s continued dependence on imported petroleum products.

The association warned that the nation’s energy system cannot be held hostage by unending conflicts, insisting that government must act decisively and impartially to resolve the disputes.

“By protecting private refinery operators and ensuring uninterrupted access to crude and gas supply, the Federal Government would be reinforcing one of the country’s most strategic pillars of economic security,” CORAN noted.

The group maintained that an impartial government-led resolution process would not only avert energy instability but also send a strong message to investors that Nigeria is committed to building a sustainable, self-sufficient petroleum sector.