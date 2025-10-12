Diri, Ebie, Ibori, others attend Alamieyeseigha’s memorial anniversary

Late Alamieyeseigha

By Jimitota Onoyume

Governor of Bayelsa state , Douye Diri, Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Chiedu Ebie Esq, and former governor of Delta state , Chief James Ibori, were among prominent leaders of Niger Delta that attended the 10th memorial anniversary of the first governor of Bayelsa state, Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, in Bayelsa state.

The media aide to the Chairman of the NDDC, Mr Jerome Mario-Utomi, disclosed this in a statement. According to him , after the memorial anniversary which held at the Banquet Hall of Bayelsa state Government House .in Yenagoa, with the theme, “In the Niger Delta Voice, Through Nigeria Soul; Federalism, Resource Control, And the Contemporary Nigerian State in the D.S.P. Alamieyeseigha’s Legacy”, the leaders retreated to the late governor’s country home where they held a brief prayer session at his graveside.

Besides Chief Ibori and Ebie, another notable Niger Delta leader that attended the event was former governor of the old Rivers state, His Royal Majesty , Alfred Diete-Spiff, the Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass, Bayelsa state.

Recall that as Governors, Ibori and Alamieyeseigha together with their loyalists like Ebie, were at the forefront of the struggle for resource control and emancipation of the Niger Delta from poverty and underdevelopment, which later gave birth to the creation of the NDDC and recently, the South-South Development Commission, SSDC.