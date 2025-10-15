Diri and Mbah’s defection to APC is relief – Kano PDP

By Bashir Bello, KANO

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has described the defection of Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State and his Enugu counterpart, Peter Mbah as a relief to the party.

The Kano party Chairman, Yusif Ado Kibiya while reacting to the defection, said the party glad that the governors defected from the party.

Kibiya, who said the defections of the governors was not a shocker, further said their actions have no electoral value as it would not determine election results.

The party Chairman accused the federal government of plans to destroy the PDP and turning the country into a one-party system.

In his words: “It’s not a shocker. All of them, we knew they were going. Anybody in PDP knows. We know that. It’s not a shocker.

“We are glad they are gone. Because you can’t deal with people with double-edged swords. These people are compromised.

“They are thinking they are getting some pay; all these things, by the central government. And some were threatened. It’s very clear. So it’s nothing new with PDP. We all know,” he said.

When asked if the development won’t affect the chances of the party, the Chairman said, “Is the governor the electorate? This is where people are making this mistake.

“Because we are making our case to the electorate, the people. And this election is going to be the people versus the government. Nigeria versus the government. Not PDP at all.

“So we will make sure that the PDP gets the best candidates. And then the people will decide. Let all the governors go to the APC. I don’t even see how it is going to function.

“The thing is that in any party, there is this kind of issues. Not only PDP. PDP is the strongest party, and of course, there are issues that came out of the PDP.

“There are people who betrayed PDP, who thought PDP has died. They never believed we can go this far. And they formed their parties like that. Where are they now? Wait for the time.

APC will explode. Of course, it will explode,” the party Chairman, Kibiya however stated.