Director Pink redefining African film education with training initiative

Rising Nigerian filmmaker and creative entrepreneur, Director Pink, is fast redefining the African film education landscape with her training initiative, PinkLine Academy, which continues to gain international recognition for its innovative approach to nurturing the next generation of filmmakers.

The Academy, which recently concluded its third cohort, welcomed participants from Nigeria, Ghana, Zimbabwe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and the Benin Republic, underscoring its growing reputation as a pan-African creative hub. This year’s edition, held at the Landmark Centre in Lagos, provided students with a hands-on experience that blended practical learning, industry mentorship, and collaboration within a fully immersive creative environment.

Participants benefited from sessions with some of Africa’s most influential creative figures, including Shank, Taoma, Falz the Bahd Guy, Amazing Klef, Adasa Cookey, Clarence Peters, T.G. Omori, and Fluid Locations. Through these engagements, trainees were exposed to a broad range of disciplines — from skit-making and music video direction to photography and production logistics — equipping them with skills essential for navigating the fast-evolving content landscape.

In a major stride toward international collaboration, PinkLine Academy sealed a strategic partnership with Ulanzi, a Chinese gear and equipment provider, granting students access to professional-grade tools while fostering global creative exchanges. The move further cements the Academy’s commitment to delivering world-class training and positioning African filmmakers for international success.

In her remarks, Director Pink expressed excitement about the Academy’s evolution and the opportunities ahead. “Our goal has always been to create a platform where young African storytellers can learn, connect, and compete globally. These partnerships are proof that the world is ready to collaborate with Africa’s creative talent,” she said.

As part of its talent empowerment drive, the Academy awarded its cohort winner a package comprising $1,500 in cash, studio time, and equipment support — a launchpad designed to transition emerging creatives into professional practice.

A graduate of the London Film Academy, Director Pink has built a solid reputation not only as a filmmaker but also as a mentor dedicated to empowering young Africans and women through education and creativity.

With three successful editions and a steadily expanding international footprint, PinkLine Academy stands as a testament to the transformative power of African innovation in the global film industry — proving that local talent, when properly nurtured, can thrive on the world stage.