DIPA empowers over 600 girls in Lagos with free sanitary pads

By Aishat Aliu

Deborah’s Impact Projects Africa (DIPA) has empowered over 600 adolescent girls in Lagos through its “Pad-A-Girl” initiative aimed at promoting menstrual health education and dignity among schoolgirls.

The outreach, held at Gbara Community Senior High School, Jakande, Eti-Osa, provided free sanitary pads and comprehensive menstrual hygiene education to participants, reaffirming DIPA’s commitment to advancing menstrual health equity in Nigeria.

With inflation driving up the cost of essential hygiene products, many girls from low-income families miss school monthly due to lack of access to sanitary pads, a situation that undermines their confidence, academic performance, and well-being. The Pad-A-Girl Drive, according to the organisers, seeks to eliminate this gap by ensuring that no girl is forced to choose between her dignity and her education.

For this outreach, DIPA partnered with Blossomflow Foundation, who delivered an extensive speech on menstrual hygiene, the biological realities of puberty, self-esteem and dispelling myths that perpetuate shame.

Speaking at the event, DIPA’s Programmes Director, Diezani Ototo-Onuorah, said the initiative is part of the organisation’s long-term mission to transform the lives of women and girls across Africa.

“As an organisation, we have seen first-hand how something as natural as menstruation can become a barrier that derails a girl’s destiny,” Ototo-Onuorah said. “Pad-A-Girl is our expression of commitment to give every girl the freedom, knowledge, and confidence to show up and succeed in class, in society, and in God’s purpose for her life. The future of Africa is tied to the opportunities we give our girls today.”

The educational component of the outreach was facilitated by Dr. (Mrs.) Joan Faluyi, founder of Blossomflow Foundation, who sensitised the girls on menstrual hygiene, puberty awareness, and self-esteem.

“Periods are not a weakness; they are a biological strength and a sign of womanhood,” Faluyi stated. “Today, we are replacing fear and embarrassment with confidence, care, and dignity.”

Expressing gratitude for the intervention, Mrs. Oyewole Abosede, Principal of Gbara Community Senior High School, described the programme as “timely and transformational.”

“This initiative has restored dignity to many of our girls who have struggled quietly for months and years. By placing sanitary pads in their hands and knowledge in their hearts, you have empowered them to walk tall every day of the month,” she said.

The Pad-A-Girl initiative forms part of DIPA’s broader mission birthed from its Mantle of Deborah Conferences across Africa, where the organisation identified the daily struggles of women and girls caused by inadequate access to hygiene essentials, healthcare, and economic inclusion.

Since its inception, DIPA has impacted over 10,000 women and girls across Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and South Africa through initiatives such as The Joseph’s Project (food security), Financial Literacy Programme (economic empowerment), and the School Adoption Programme (improved learning environments).

The organisation said the Pad-A-Girl Drive will continue in other parts of Lagos and extend to more underserved African communities to ensure that every girl remains confident, educated, and equipped to pursue her purpose without interruption.