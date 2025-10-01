Dimma set to release new album “Seen It All“ on her birthday

Rising star and powerhouse vocalist Dimma is set to mark a milestone with the release of her new album, Seen It All, on October 3, 2025—a date that also happens to be her birthday.

The project features 11 tracks that highlight her versatility, heartfelt storytelling, and evolving artistry. Blending soulful rhythms, energetic beats, and reflective lyrics, Seen It All is poised to connect deeply with audiences worldwide.

Speaking about the release, Dimma described it as both personal and purposeful:

“This album is a gift to my fans and to myself. Releasing it on my birthday makes it even more meaningful. It’s a reflection of my journey, my growth, and my gratitude.”

Beyond her music, Dimma is a cancer survivor, founder of the Broad Shoulders Tribe, and author of You Are Unkillable. She shared that the songs were written and recorded during her cancer journey, making the album a collection of healing, liberation, and thanksgiving.

With excitement building, fans are preparing to celebrate October 3rd not only as Dimma’s birthday but also as the debut of a project that speaks to resilience, hope, and the triumph of the human spirit.