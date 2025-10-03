Digitisation, capacity building, policy advocacy key to scaling modern retail in Africa — FoodCo CEO

By Etop Ekanem

Stakeholders in Africa’s modern retail sector have been urged to prioritise digitisation, capacity building, skills exchange, and policy advocacy as critical levers for driving sustainable growth across the continent.



This charge was made by Ade Sun-Basorun, Chief Executive Officer of FoodCo Nigeria — a top-five retailer and operator of the largest supermarket chain brand in South-West Nigeria, during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Africa Retail Academy (ARA), Africa’s largest community of retail experts and practitioners, to FoodCo’s head office in Ibadan.



Represented by Funmi Aiyepeku, Chief Commercial Officer, Sun-Basorun expressed optimism about the prospects of formal retail in Africa and commended ARA for galvanising stakeholders to advance the sector’s growth.



He said: “While modern retail is undergoing different stages of evolution across Africa, what we can all agree on is that there are huge opportunities to scale the sector. If critical players can leverage technology, innovation, and local intelligence to bridge existing gaps, we will begin to see the formal retail sector unlock its full potential and make meaningful contributions to the economy.”



Reaffirming FoodCo’s commitment to delivering world-class retail services across the value chain, Sun-Basorun pledged that the company would deepen collaboration with ARA, particularly in talent acquisition, development, and advocacy.



In his remarks, Prof. Nzegwu, Head of Marketing at the Lagos Business School and Chairman of the 2026 ARA Congress, applauded FoodCo for over four decades of contributions to modern retail in Nigeria. He also praised the company’s commitment to gender inclusivity, innovation, and customer service excellence, while stressing the importance of sustainable stakeholder collaboration to deepen local penetration and make the African retail market globally competitive.



Founded in 1982, FoodCo is a diversified consumer goods company with interests in retail, restaurants, manufacturing, and entertainment. With 23 outlets and over 1,200 employees across Ibadan, Lagos, and Abeokuta, the company is a major contributor to the South-West Nigerian economy and a critical access-to-market channel for SMEs in the region. FoodCo has also been listed in the Financial Times ranking of Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies in 2021, 2023, and 2024.



The Africa Retail Academy, an initiative of the Lagos Business School, hosts the annual Africa Retail Congress — an event that attracts over 5,000 retail stakeholders, including operators, academics, and investors, to deliberate on topical issues shaping the retail landscape in Africa.