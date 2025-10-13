Digital payment firm unveils N5m raffle to celebrate second anniversary

Mark Odenore

By Juliet Umeh

In its commitment to driving digital financial inclusion, Nigeria’s cloud-based e-invoicing and payment platform, Afri Invoice, has announced a nationwide raffle campaign to celebrate its second anniversary, with prizes worth over N5 million up for grabs.

The anniversary campaign, which aims to reward loyal users and attract new businesses into Nigeria’s evolving digital economy, will feature exciting prizes such as cash awards, solar generators, laptops, mobile phones, printers, and free business services.

Speaking on the milestone, Founder of Afri Invoice, Mark Odenore, said the company’s journey has been driven by a mission to simplify how African businesses get paid and manage their finances.

Odenore said: “Two years ago, we set out to solve one of the biggest challenges facing African entrepreneurs, slow payments and inefficient invoicing.

“Today, we celebrate not just our anniversary, but the thousands of businesses that have grown with us and the future of digital commerce across the continent.”

He added that Afri Invoice’s growth reflects its belief that “when businesses thrive, communities flourish.”

He said: “That’s why we continue to invest in innovation, education, and outreach, ensuring that every entrepreneur, regardless of size or sector, has the tools to succeed in the digital economy.”

Odenore also highlighted the company’s achievements within its two years of operation, noting that “Afri Invoice has processed tens of thousands of invoices across Nigeria, enabled faster payments for businesses of all sizes, integrated with the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, for seamless e-invoicing compliance, delivered mobile-first solutions optimized for local internet conditions, and provided secure, scalable tools for financial management and analytics.”

He reaffirmed that Afri Invoice’s vision goes beyond software innovation, saying, “Our goal is to be more than a software provider, we want to be a partner in progress for African businesses.”

Speaking on the raffle campaign, Odenore explained that “the Afri Invoice 2nd Anniversary Raffle Campaign will run until December 1, 2025, with winners to be announced on June 3, 2026.”

He said, “Eligible participants include both existing and new customers. Current users who have been active on Afri Invoice for at least six months will be automatically entered, while new businesses can qualify by signing up before the December deadline.”

He listed the prizes to include “cash awards ranging from N100,000 to N1 million for five businesses, solar generators for two businesses, business laptops for two, mobile phones for two, printers for two, one-year free legal service gift cards for ten, free business website designs for five, and N50,000 cash rewards for two new customers.”

According to Odenore, “Afri Invoice offers a comprehensive suite of features tailored for Nigerian businesses, including instant digital invoicing, automated payment tracking, multi-currency support, advanced analytics, FIRS compliance, and a secure, mobile-first design optimized for Nigeria’s internet landscape.”

He added that “the platform also supports flexible pricing plans designed for freelancers, SMEs, and large enterprises.”

He said, “This campaign is about helping more businesses embrace the future. We want Nigerian entrepreneurs to experience how technology can simplify payments, drive growth, and strengthen financial inclusion across Africa.”