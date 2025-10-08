Digital fraud jeopardises careers, future – EFCC chair warns graduates

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

EDE – The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mr Ola Olukoyede, has cautioned University graduates against digital fraud, warning that it could jeopardise their lives and careers.

Delivering a paper titled, “Beyond Degrees: Cultivating Purpose, Resilience and Service in a Complex World,” at the Redeemer’s University 17th convocation lecture on Wednesday, Olukoyede admonished graduates to exploit other legal opportunities embedded in internet technology.

He charged the graduates not to ever engage in any form of fraud, stressing that such actions would only waste valuable years of their lives, as they risk being dragged through court trials or ending up in jail.

Citing the case of Invictus Obi and other instances from his years in service, the EFCC Chairman shared ways through which fraud has ruined the lives of influential people and university graduates in the country.

His words, “I like to warn that just the way we have young Nigerians making positive waves in the digital space, thousands of others are operating in the same space and earning hefty windfall, albeit fraudulently”.

Olukoyede advised the graduates not to accommodate any fear that they will not succeed because of this age’s challenges, noting that the journey to finding purpose is a deliberate choice to believe in oneself and abilities.

He also urged them to resist desperation and the pressure to get rich quick, warning that they will only earn them momentary riches and ill fame.

He adds, “On no account must you yield to the pressure to get rich quick. Never allow peer pressure and the desperation to belong lead you to crime. If you do, you might earn temporary riches, which ultimately will land you in infamy as the wealth earned through crooked means never last. If you doubt me, ask your parents to name the bigtime 419ers that dominated the Nigerian social scene in the 1990s and try to see if you can find anyone among them that is still relevant as we speak.”

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shadrach Akindele, said the lecture is not just a prelude of the graduation ceremony, but a moment for deep reflection which bleeds directly into the school’s mission to raise champions who combine academic excellence with godly character.

According to him, this Convocation lecture is not just a prelude of our graduation ceremony. It is also a platform for deep reflection of the meaning of education and the kind of graduates we send into the world.

“It bleeds directly into the heart of our mission at Redeemer’s University to raise champions who combine academic excellence with godly character, purpose-driven leadership, and the commitment to transforming society,” he added