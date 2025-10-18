Digital empowerment for the future: Kogi teenagers gain tech, vocational skills

…Through Makoji Kelvin Ibrahim Foundation Initiative

By Joseph Erunke

Over 1,000 teenagers in Kogi State have been empowered with essential digital and vocational skills through a transformative training organised by the Makoji Kelvin Ibrahim Foundation under the Bridge Nigeria Summer Bootcamp.

The three-day programme, themed “Intelligence and the Future of Work,” held in Idah, was designed to equip young Nigerians with practical tools and knowledge to thrive in today’s technology-driven world.

Participants received training in computer literacy, Artificial Intelligence (AI) fundamentals, financial literacy, and drug abuse awareness. They also gained hands-on experience in vocational trades such as soap making, fashion design, confectionery, hairstyling, and makeup artistry.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, the Founder and Chairman of the Foundation, Makoji Kelvin Ibrahim, said the initiative was driven by his commitment to prepare the younger generation for opportunities in the digital economy.

“Artificial Intelligence is redefining every sector of life, and our children cannot afford to be left behind,” Ibrahim said. “We must equip them with the knowledge and confidence to adapt and lead in the future.”

He expressed satisfaction with the success of the bootcamp’s second edition and encouraged participants to remain focused on personal growth, innovation, and academic excellence.

The Camp Director, Graham Onche, explained that the training aimed to “unlock creativity and innovation among teenagers,” noting that this year’s edition attracted more schools and expanded its reach across Kogi communities.

He reaffirmed the Foundation’s commitment to creating inclusive learning opportunities that nurture young talent and drive community development.

In his goodwill message, the Chairman of Idah Local Government Area, Alhaji Halilu (represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Sylvester Ojogbane), commended the Foundation for its impactful initiative.

“This programme is shaping the future of our youth. The local government will continue to support projects that empower and inspire young people,” he said.

The bootcamp also featured a football tournament, where Government Technical College, Idah, emerged as the overall winner — adding excitement and teamwork to the enriching learning experience.