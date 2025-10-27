Digital Africa: Experts say Africa must lead its digital future

…As VDT Communications Advocates for Africa’s Digital Sovereignty

Technology experts at the 13th Digital Africa have called on African nations to take charge of their technological destiny by asserting digital sovereignty and shaping their own artificial intelligence (AI) agenda.

The theme of this year’s conference, “Sovereign Intelligence: Africa’s Voice in the Global Digital Order,” was described by the GMD as both timely and profound, highlighting the growing importance of technological control and capacity building across the continent.

Delivering the opening speech at the Conference & Exhibition, Dr. Woherem declared that Africa stands at a “critical juncture in history” as emerging technologies redefine the global economy and social order.

“Every day, technologies like artificial intelligence, data platforms, and digital tools are transforming how we live, work, and interact,” he said. “But the big question is will Africa lead this digital change, or will we continue to follow what others create?”

Dr. Woherem lamented that Africa has long remained a consumer of technologies developed elsewhere, resulting in limited control over its own data, digital infrastructure, and innovation ecosystems.

“Our data is stored and used by others; our languages and cultures are often missing from AI systems; and our youth and experts are frequently excluded from the global tables where key decisions are made,” he noted. “This must change.”

According to the Chairman, the conference theme “Sovereign Intelligence” is more than a slogan. It represents a call to action for African countries to take ownership of their digital destiny by building indigenous systems, setting their own rules, and ensuring that technology serves African people, values, and priorities.

He explained that Digital Africa 2025 is part of this broader vision to assert Africa’s strategic agency within the global AI governance landscape. The initiative seeks to catalyze African-led ethical models, policy frameworks, and cross-continental collaboration for responsible AI development and deployment.

“This conference is about ensuring that Africa becomes a global stakeholder — not a spectator — in the governance of artificial intelligence,” Dr. Woherem emphasized. “We aim to align our efforts with the African Union’s Continental Artificial Intelligence Strategy to ensure a unified and strategic approach.

The keynote Speaker and Chief executive officer, Ministry of Finance Incorporated, Dr. Armstrong Takang said for Africa to take up the control of its digital future it must create the enabling environment: building infrastructure based, capacity building of citizens and chat the way forward.

He charged the GenZ’s to brace up for the challenge posed by AI in the workplace by acquiring the right skills needed.

The Group Managing Director of VDT Communications Limited, the chief executive officer, VDT Communications Limited, Engr. Biodun Omoniyi, called for a united push toward Africa’s digital sovereignty, emphasizing the need for control over data, infrastructure, and innovation to secure the continent’s future in the global digital order.

“In today’s interconnected world, sovereignty extends beyond physical borders,” he said. “It’s about control — control of our data, our digital infrastructure, and our innovation pathways. True independence now depends on how we harness technology to empower our people and drive inclusive growth.”

Reaffirming VDT Communications’ commitment to digital development, the GMD noted that the company has made significant investments in broadband connectivity, network resilience, and smart technologies to strengthen Nigeria’s position in the digital economy.

He stressed that digital sovereignty goes beyond infrastructure, emphasizing the importance of building local talent and innovation ecosystems that ensure African data and digital tools are “created and governed by Africans, for Africa.”

“Africa’s voice in the global digital order must be clear, united, and forward-looking,” he added. “We have the creativity, resilience, and brilliance not just to participate, but to lead and inspire the digital future.”

The GMD urged participants at the two-day conference to collaborate with purpose and vision in building a digitally independent, connected, and prosperous Africa

Delivering the welcome address, General Manager of Digital Africa Global Consult Ltd, Ofodile Nneoma, called for Africa to take ownership of its digital and artificial intelligence (AI) future.

She emphasized the importance of “sovereign intelligence” as Africa defines its role in the rapidly evolving global AI order.

Addressing delegates, sponsors, partners, exhibitors, and friends of Digital Africa, Nneoma expressed delight at the gathering, describing the platform as one that has “for over a decade, shaped conversations, inspired innovation, and built bridges across the continent’s digital landscape.”

Reflecting on the organization’s journey, she noted that Digital Africa has consistently been ahead of its time, having evolved from early discussions on broadband access and ICT infrastructure to today’s focus on artificial intelligence, blockchain, data governance, and the digital economy.

“Over the past 12 editions, we have seen the seeds planted here grow into real impact — from national digital policies to new startup ecosystems, from partnerships bridging the public and private sectors to groundbreaking innovations born right here in Africa,” she said.

Over the two-day conference, participants will explore strategies to: Take control of Africa’s digital world through ownership of data, infrastructure, and technology policies, amplify African voices globally, ensuring Africa is represented in global decision-making and technology standard-setting, promote African innovation by showcasing smart solutions in health, agriculture, finance, and education, and supporting startups addressing local challenges, train and equip young Africans to build digital skills, drive research, and develop capacity for an AI-driven future, and build a united digital continent through shared infrastructure, policy harmonization, and continental cooperation.