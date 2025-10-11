Diaspora health professionals warn of looming NCD crisis, urge FG to act fast

… Call for stronger policy, research, prevention strategy at NAFTRAPH

By Chioma Obinna

Local and diaspora health professionals have called on the Federal Government to urgently develop a coordinated national response to the growing burden of non-communicable diseases, NCDs, warning that the country risks a full-blown health crisis if current trends continue unchecked.

The call was made at the opening ceremony of the 7th Annual International Conference of the Nigerian Association of Foreign Trained Pharmacists, NAFTRAPH, in Lagos.

The three-day conference, themed “Non-Communicable Diseases in a Post-Pandemic World: Nigeria’s Perspective and How to Mitigate Disease Ramifications,” brought together foreign-trained pharmacists, medical professionals, and academics to discuss Nigeria’s readiness to confront chronic conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular disorders.

Delivering the keynote address, the Chief Executive Officer of Eralmed Medical Group and Assistant Professor of Medicine at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, Dr. Nelson Aluya, described diabetes as “the pandemic before the pandemic,” noting that NCDs now pose one of the biggest threats to Nigeria’s healthcare system.

He said: “Non-communicable diseases are silently killing our people. The government must act fast. We need collaboration between the public and private sectors, the diaspora, and research institutions to strengthen healthcare capacity.”

Aluya stressed the importance of reliable data to drive national planning and decision-making. “Without data, there is no problem; without a problem, there is no funding; and without funding, there is no solution,” he said.

He urged the Federal Government to invest in health technology by implementing a national electronic medical records, EMR, system to enhance communication between hospitals and reduce medication errors. “If a doctor in Zamfara prescribes a drug, a doctor in Lagos should be able to see it. That’s how to build a transparent and efficient health system,” he added.

Citing recent trends, Aluya noted that the prevalence of NCDs in Nigeria has risen by between 20 and 32 per cent in recent years, driven largely by changing lifestyles. “As our socioeconomic status improves, we are beginning to live like those abroad — from air-conditioned homes to air-conditioned offices and cars — with little physical activity. That shift is driving the rise in hypertension and diabetes,” he explained.

In his remarks, President of NAFTRAPH, Dr. John Ejezie, said the conference was designed to promote collaboration among healthcare professionals at home and abroad. He emphasised that addressing the rising burden of chronic diseases requires a unified approach involving pharmacists, doctors, nurses, and public health practitioners.

“Pharmacists are accessible, trusted, and close to the people,” he said. “They can detect early symptoms, provide counselling, and refer severe cases for further treatment. That’s how we save lives.”

Ejezie reaffirmed NAFTRAPH’s commitment to improving public health outcomes through training, research, and global partnerships. He also paid tribute to departed elders of the association, including Pharm. Sir Ifeanyi Atueyi, late publisher of Pharmanews, and Dr. Terrance Baker, a John Hopkins physician and past host of NAFTRAPH events, describing them as “selfless pillars whose legacies continue to inspire the younger generation.”

He further announced NAFTRAPH’s ongoing partnership with the Africa Diaspora Corporation, aimed at deepening collaboration on health innovation, research, and data-driven initiatives.

Also speaking, Dr. Violet Bumah, Faculty Member, Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry, Stephen F. Austin State University, Texas, emphasised the need for preventive healthcare and lifestyle discipline. She advised Nigerians to return to traditional diets and avoid excessive consumption of processed foods, which she linked to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases.

“Our ancestors lived longer because they ate organic food, stayed active, and maintained balanced lifestyles,” she said. “We should be civilised, not westernised. It’s okay to adopt technology, but not unhealthy eating habits.”

Bumah also encouraged young Nigerians to take initiative in solving health challenges. “Team up, network, and don’t be afraid to approach people in authority if you have good ideas,” she said. “Change comes through collaboration and courage.”

The conference featured paper presentations, panel discussions, and interactive sessions focusing on healthcare financing, data collection, and community-based interventions. Participants also discussed the role of the diaspora in strengthening Nigeria’s healthcare system through research partnerships, capacity building, and technology transfer.

The participants also resolved to continue supporting national efforts to prevent and manage non-communicable diseases while advocating stronger policy direction, improved public health education, and the integration of digital tools into Nigeria’s healthcare delivery system.