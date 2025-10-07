Diaspora group set to celebrate ex-President Obasanjo in November

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Former Nigeria President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has approved the launch of “The Conflict Resolution Strategies of President Olusegun Obasanjo” and the establishment of the Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre.

This was disclosed by the Executive, Nigerian & African Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS & ADDIS), Prince Bimbo Roberts Folayan, at a press conference, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

According to Folayan, the projects, which were been undertaking by the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS) and the African Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (ADDIS), in partnership with the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute and the African Leadership Foundation, is to honour Chief Obasanjo’s contribution to peace and stability in Africa and world at large.

He added that the two-in-one programme, billed to take place on 27th of November 2025, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, will be attended by African Presidents, international statesmen, and Nigeria’s political and business leaders would be in attendance.

He explained that the Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre will serve as a first-of-its-kind hub for peace research, dialogue, and practical mediation, leveraging both human expertise and artificial intelligence tools to address pressing security and conflict challenges in Nigeria and the wider West African region.

Folayan said, “today, we gather to honour one of Africa’s greatest statesmen; President Olusegun Obasanjo, whose visionary leadership and remarkable conflict resolution efforts have shaped Nigeria and advanced peace across our continent”.

“Our organisation, the Nigerian Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (NDDIS) and the African Diaspora Direct Investment Summit (ADDIS), was established to mobilise diaspora investments and foster sustainable development across Nigeria and Africa”.

“We are therefore pleased to announce that President Obasanjo has personally approved this honour — the launch of “The Conflict Resolution Strategies of President Olusegun Obasanjo”, the latest volume in the Eminent Nigerians Series, and the establishment of the Olusegun Obasanjo Conflict Resolution Centre — Nigeria’s own version of Chatham House”.

“In partnership with the Olusegun Obasanjo Leadership Institute and the African Leadership Foundation, we are proud to celebrate a leader whose influence and achievements transcend generations”.

He added, “the forthcoming book, comprising about 380 pages across 20 chapters, meticulously documents President Obasanjo’s conflict resolution strategies and his pivotal role in mediating peace efforts across Africa”.

“At this crucial time, as Nigeria and other nations face complex challenges, the proposed Centre will serve as a hub for national dialogue, peacebuilding, and democratic engagement”.

“Land for the project has already been secured directly opposite the National Open University in Abuja, and development will commence immediately after the official launch at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja, on the 27th of November 2025”.

“The event will be chaired by a respected African President and attended by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, alongside several current and former Presidents, Governors, and international dignitaries”.

“I am delighted to confirm that many distinguished guests have already accepted our invitation.

This will be a proud moment for Nigeria — a day when we host leaders from across Africa and the world to celebrate peace, leadership, and dialogue. This project is more than a book or a centre — it is a movement. A call to strengthen our democracy through dialogue, reflection, and respect”.

“Let us honour our heroes, learn from their wisdom, and build a Nigeria where conflicts are resolved peacefully — where leadership is defined by vision, unity, and service,” he concluded.