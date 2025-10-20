Diaspora group demands release of Nnamdi Kanu’s brother, lawyer, supporters

By Nnasom David

The American Veterans of Igbo Descent (AVID) has condemned the arrest of Prince Emmanuel Kanu, younger brother of detained IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, alongside his lawyer, Barrister Aloy Ejimakor, and other supporters during a peaceful protest in Abuja on Monday.

In a statement signed by its president, Dr. Sylvester Onyia, AVID described the arrests and alleged use of teargas on demonstrators as a grave assault on democracy and the rule of law.

According to Onyia, the protesters had gathered peacefully in Abuja and other cities to demand compliance with court orders that discharged and acquitted Nnamdi Kanu in October 2022.

“Peaceful protest is not a crime,” he said, adding that it was unacceptable for citizens to be arrested or teargassed for exercising their constitutional rights under a democratic government.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to ensure accountability and direct law enforcement agencies to respect citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly.

“The Court of Appeal has already made it clear that Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention is illegal,” Onyia stated, demanding the immediate and unconditional release of Kanu, his brother, his lawyer, and all other arrested supporters.

AVID reiterated its commitment to advocating for peace, justice, and dialogue, urging the government to uphold the rule of law rather than suppress dissent.