Diaspora APC chieftains hail Tinubu over appointment of Doro as Minister

By Juliet Umeh
Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the diaspora have commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing one of their own, Dr. Bernard Doro, as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.
Doro, until his appointment, was an executive member of the APC United Kingdom chapter. He was nominated on Tuesday by President Tinubu to replace Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who vacated the position in July following his emergence as the National Chairman of the APC.
The President has since forwarded Doro’s name to the Senate for screening and confirmation.
Reacting to the development, former Secretary of the APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, Mr. Ayoola Lawal, in a statement on Thursday, described the appointment as “a progressive step reaffirming the Tinubu administration’s recognition of diaspora expertise as a national asset.”
According to him, “President Tinubu has once again demonstrated visionary leadership by appointing a diaspora professional with a proven record of excellence and compassion. Doro’s appointment is not just symbolic; it is strategic, underscoring the importance of integrating global experience into local transformation.”
Lawal urged the new minister to leverage the vast human capital and professional resources within the Nigerian diaspora community to deliver effectively on his mandate.
“The Nigerian diaspora community is rich with specialists in humanitarian management, empowerment ecosystem development, entrepreneurship, healthcare, STEM, logistics, and innovation. Harnessing this global expertise will amplify the ministry’s capacity to deliver impactful and sustainable policies and programmes,” he said.
He also reaffirmed the commitment of the broader diaspora networks to supporting Doro in advancing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda through collaborative humanitarian initiatives.
“We stand ready to partner with the ministry in redefining humanitarian response and poverty alleviation, moving from relief to resilience, from dependence to empowerment, and from short-term aid to long-term development,” Lawal stated.
He congratulated Doro on what he described as a “significant milestone,” saying it is a moment of pride for Nigerians abroad who continue to contribute intellectually, economically, and socially to national development.
Related News
- 2025 Climate Summit: 1,200 global delegates set for Lagos as state targets coastal resilience, flood control
- Auto finance takes centre stage as Jaiz Bank champions electric mobility at Abuja motor fairAs the 25th Abuja International Motor Fair prepares to open at the Eagle Square on November 18-21, 2025, attention is turning to the evolving role of auto financing in shaping Nigeria’s transition to sustainable mobility.Leading this transformation is Jaiz Bank Plc, which has positioned itself at the forefront of green transport financing through an ambitious proposal to the Katsina State Government (KTSG) for the supply of Hongqi E-QM5 Plus 2024 Model Electric Vehicles (EVs).The proposal — aimed at converting the state’s executive fleet to EVs — reflects a growing alignment between Nigeria’s public sector modernization and global Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) goals.It underscores Jaiz Bank’s commitment to delivering innovative, sharia-compliant financing models that make sustainable vehicle acquisition practical for both public and private institutions.Sustainable Financing for a New Mobility EraJaiz Bank’s proposal centers on the Hongqi E-QM5 Plus, a premium electric sedan that combines cutting-edge technology with executive comfort. The car boasts a 560-kilometre range, 0.7-hour rapid charge time, and top speed of 160 km/h, making it ideal for official use and intercity travel.Sustainability Leadership: Positioning states as trailblazers in eco-friendly transportation.Operational Savings: Major reductions in fuel and maintenance costs compared to conventional vehicles.Executive Comfort: Smooth, silent, and luxurious rides for officials.Long-Term Value: Backed by an 8-year warranty and reliable battery technology.“Our approach goes beyond financing,” the bank explained. “It’s a blueprint for sustainable modernization. The future of mobility is green, and the future of financing is flexible. Through our lease-to-own and sharia-compliant models, we are making electric mobility attainable without the usual financial risrisks.Industry Endorsement and Broader ImpactAutomotive industry experts have praised the initiative for tackling the two biggest barriers to EV adoption in Nigeria — high upfront costs and infrastructure concerns.Analyst Mrs. Adebola Adesoga described the plan as “a game-changer,” noting that “by bundling financing with after-sales service and infrastructure support, Jaiz Bank is setting a model that can accelerate institutional adoption of EVs nationwide.”Abuja Motor Fair: Platform for ChangeOrganisers of the Abuja International Motor Fair, BKG Exhibitions Limited, said the 25th edition would provide a crucial platform for discussions on auto financing, sustainability, and innovation.The organisers urged banks and financial institutions to showcase their products at the fair and called on state governments to explore emerging financing models that can deliver cost-effective and environmentally responsible mobility.“This year’s fair is not just about showcasing cars,” the organisers noted. “It’s about shaping the future of Nigeria’s automotive landscape through sustainable financing solutions.”
- Makinde blames frequent party defections on lack of political ideology in Nigeria
Also speaking, the Deputy Treasurer of APC UK, Ms. Abimbola Fasanu, described Doro as “the best man for the job.”
Fasanu, who is also the Executive Director of Zamani Nexus, an African Diaspora Community Development Organisation, commended President Tinubu for demonstrating commitment to involving Nigerians in the diaspora in homeland leadership.
“We appreciate the fact that the Tinubu-led administration is creating opportunities for Nigerians abroad to bring their experiences to bear in moving the nation to greater heights. This is what makes the President stand out, and the diaspora will not disappoint Nigerians,” Fasanu added.
Disclaimer
Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.