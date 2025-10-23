Diaspora APC chieftains hail Tinubu over appointment of Doro as Minister

By Juliet Umeh

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the diaspora have commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing one of their own, Dr. Bernard Doro, as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction.

Doro, until his appointment, was an executive member of the APC United Kingdom chapter. He was nominated on Tuesday by President Tinubu to replace Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, who vacated the position in July following his emergence as the National Chairman of the APC.

The President has since forwarded Doro’s name to the Senate for screening and confirmation.

Reacting to the development, former Secretary of the APC Committee of Diaspora Chairmen, Mr. Ayoola Lawal, in a statement on Thursday, described the appointment as “a progressive step reaffirming the Tinubu administration’s recognition of diaspora expertise as a national asset.”

According to him, “President Tinubu has once again demonstrated visionary leadership by appointing a diaspora professional with a proven record of excellence and compassion. Doro’s appointment is not just symbolic; it is strategic, underscoring the importance of integrating global experience into local transformation.”

Lawal urged the new minister to leverage the vast human capital and professional resources within the Nigerian diaspora community to deliver effectively on his mandate.

“The Nigerian diaspora community is rich with specialists in humanitarian management, empowerment ecosystem development, entrepreneurship, healthcare, STEM, logistics, and innovation. Harnessing this global expertise will amplify the ministry’s capacity to deliver impactful and sustainable policies and programmes,” he said.

He also reaffirmed the commitment of the broader diaspora networks to supporting Doro in advancing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda through collaborative humanitarian initiatives.

“We stand ready to partner with the ministry in redefining humanitarian response and poverty alleviation, moving from relief to resilience, from dependence to empowerment, and from short-term aid to long-term development,” Lawal stated.

He congratulated Doro on what he described as a “significant milestone,” saying it is a moment of pride for Nigerians abroad who continue to contribute intellectually, economically, and socially to national development.

Also speaking, the Deputy Treasurer of APC UK, Ms. Abimbola Fasanu, described Doro as “the best man for the job.”

Fasanu, who is also the Executive Director of Zamani Nexus, an African Diaspora Community Development Organisation, commended President Tinubu for demonstrating commitment to involving Nigerians in the diaspora in homeland leadership.

“We appreciate the fact that the Tinubu-led administration is creating opportunities for Nigerians abroad to bring their experiences to bear in moving the nation to greater heights. This is what makes the President stand out, and the diaspora will not disappoint Nigerians,” Fasanu added.