DGN and NYSC partner to empower corps members in photography and filmmaking

By Benjamin Njoku

The Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) has partnered with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to train corps members nationwide in photography and filmmaking.

This initiative aims to equip young Nigerians with practical skills in film direction, production, and digital content creation, aligning with DGN’s commitment to nation-building through creative education.

The program will run under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) arm of the NYSC, with a test run in six states: Lagos, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Gombe, Kaduna, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) before national implementation.

DGN President, Mr. Uche Agbo, emphasized the collaboration’s focus on empowering young people, saying, “We believe the future of Nigeria’s creative industry lies in the hands of young people. By training corps members in filmmaking and photography, we are building skills and creating pathways for innovation, employment, and storytelling that reflect our nation’s values.”

This initiative aligns with the mandate of the DGN President to expand the Guild’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes and create meaningful opportunities for young Nigerians through skill acquisition and creative mentorship.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, commended DGN for the partnership, assuring full support for the program’s success.

This collaboration represents a landmark effort to merge creative arts and national service, empowering young Nigerians to contribute meaningfully to both the film industry and the broader economy.