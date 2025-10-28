Development actors unite to sustain SDGs momentum amid changing funding landscape

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos -Development experts, policy actors, and other stakeholders have renewed their collective commitment to accelerating Nigeria’s progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), stressing inclusion, innovation, and stronger partnerships as key drivers of success.

This came at the 2025 Annual Roundtable on the Right to Development held in Jos, Plateau State, with the theme: “Sustaining the Momentum: Striving Towards the Sustainable Development Goals in the Context of a Changing Funding Landscape.”

Jointly organised by Mission 21 and the Plateau State Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Project Support Unit, the two-day Roundtable drew participants from government institutions, development partners, academia, civil society organisations, media, security agencies, youth networks, faith-based bodies, and the private sector, who all resolved to advance human-centred development.

In her welcoming remark, the State SDGs Project Coordinator, Mrs. Nanbam Danjuma, through David Dusu, the Director of Administration, reaffirmed the State’s commitment to inclusive, people-oriented governance.

Danjuma underscored the urgency of coordinated action and encouraged participants to turn dialogue into measurable impact within local communities.

Declaring the Roundtable open, the Country Director of Mission 21, Dr. Yakubu Joseph, reminded participants that development is an inalienable human right rooted in participation, contribution, and shared benefit.

He described the forum as a platform for constructive dialogue and synergy rather than decision-making, urging collective responsibility in driving progress.

Quoting a Hausa proverb, “Hannu ɗaya ba ya ɗaukar jinka” (one hand cannot lift a roof), he emphasised that sustainable development requires teamwork, shared knowledge, and long-term commitment.

In a keynote address, Development Consultant, Nanle Damulap provided a critical analysis of Nigeria’s SDG implementation framework, highlighting challenges such as dwindling donor support, insecurity, shrinking fiscal space, and governance bottlenecks.

He recommended domestic resource mobilisation, innovative financing models, and robust public–private partnerships to sustain SDGs momentum.

A panel session on “SDGs and the Current Funding Reality” explored the implications of declining international aid and shifting donor priorities. Discussants called for greater financial transparency, diversification of funding sources, and stronger advocacy to attract private-sector and community-level support.

Focusing on innovation and knowledge as drivers of sustainability, in a presentation on “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Sustainable Development in Nigeria,” by Hamisu Shehu of Galaxy Backbone Ltd, he highlighted AI’s transformative potential in agriculture, health, education, and governance, while cautioning against infrastructural and ethical gaps.

“Whoever controls AI controls power,” he said, calling for synergy between government, academia, and civil society to localise technology solutions.

Professor Adams Chaskda of the University of Jos, in his presentation on “Education as a Vehicle for Sustainable Development,” described education as the bedrock of progress, urging a shift from rote learning to critical thinking and sustainability-based curricula.

A communiqué issued at the close of the Roundtable called for mainstreaming gender equality, leveraging faith actors for advocacy, investing in inclusive education, and promoting innovation-driven governance.

Participants reaffirmed that sustainable development and the right to development are inseparable, and that Nigeria’s Vision 2030 remains attainable through collaboration, accountability, and people-centred leadership.